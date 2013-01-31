Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- The levels of the hormone hCG (human chorionic gonadotropin) in the average woman's body usually raise to very high levels during pregnancy. While normal pregnancy levels peak at or above 175'000, doses given in fertility treatments vary between 5000 IU to 10'000 IU. The hCG weight loss protocol designed by Diet Doc involves the combination of very low and injectable doses of this hormone (between 125 IU to 200 IU per day) combined with a ketogenic, low calorie diet. Though used for weight loss for close to 60 years, hCG hasn’t undergone rigorous clinical trials yet that might contribute to further the understanding of its effect observed in clinical practice. hCG appears to mobilize fat calories in direct relationship to the degree of caloric deficit present due to the low calorie diet.



For example, if someone has a BMR (basal metabolic rate) of 2000 and the calories consumed are 800, hCG would trigger a mobilization of 1200 fat calories to make up the difference. Therefore, the weight (or more specifically fat) loss is dependent on the existing metabolic rate, which explains the variability in weight loss. People strictly following a low calorie diet without hCG (or even with illegal homeopathic hCG) will still lose weight due to the calorie deficit, but a large percentage of the weight lost will come from muscle, not fat. hCG targets ‘abnormal fat’ stores by mobilizing fat from fat deposits and not from structural or subcutaneous fat. The selectivity and protective effect of hCG are seen during a normal pregnancy.



Pregnant undernourished women mobilize fat stores to provide the developing fetus with nutrition until they have access to adequate nourishment or calories. This phenomenon was observed by Dr. Simeons who discovered the hCG protocol based on the fact that one could tap into this process with a very low dose of the same hormone. Though the mechanism is not fully understood, the hCG diet plan appears to behave like an appetite suppressant. It accumulates in the hypothalamus; an area of the brain which is involved in hunger and has receptors for the hormones leptin and ghrelin, which affect hunger and satiety. This combined with the appetite suppressive nature of ketogenic diets may account for the lack of hunger on the hCG weight loss protocol. hCG closely mimics the action of another hormone in the body known as LH (lutenizing hormone) that has a secondary hormone stimulation function associated with it. In women, hCG has a mild stimulating effect on the ovaries to produce progesterone. While the increase in progesterone is triggered by many factors, women who are peri-menopausal or post-menopausal generally do not see any effect as their progesterone levels are typically low to begin with.



