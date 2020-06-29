Low Calorie Sweeteners Market Recorded Strong Growth in 2019; COVID-19 Pandemic Set to Drop Sales

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2020 -- Low-calorie sweeteners also called as sugar substitutes or artificial sweeteners. They are used in food and beverages to replace sugar and lower the levels calories and carbohydrates. The sweetness provided by low-calorie sweeteners are more intense as compared to table sugar and hence are used in very small quantity. The different types of sweeteners approved by FDA – U.S. Food and Drug Administration for safe use are stevia, sucralose, saccharin, aspartame, neotame, acesulfame potassium and advantame. Among these, stevia is a natural sweetener. All the low-calorie sweeteners, except aspartame, are not digested in the body leading to zero production of calories. Apart from food and beverage products, low-calorie sweeteners are used in oral care products such as toothpaste and mouthwash. In the pharmaceutical industry, they are used for manufacturing sugar-free tablets and syrups. In 2016, DFI Corporation, a U.S. based leading manufacturer of natural sweeteners and Mitr Phol Group, a Thailand-based sugar manufactured entered into a partnership for expansion and production of natural sweeteners in APAC region.



Low-Calorie Sweeteners Market: Drivers and Restraints



The rise in a number of consumers affected by diabetes is expected to drive the growth of global low-calorie sweeteners market. These sugar substitutes also play a major role in weight loss and the rise in number obese adults and children is expected to increase the demand for low -calorie sweeteners. Increasing consumer health awareness and improved lifestyle is anticipated to boost the growth of global low -calorie sweeteners market. Beverage manufacturers have launched a wide variety of products such as diet and energy drinks focusing on the millennials. The growing population and rise in per capita disposable income are anticipated to upsurge the demand for low calories sweeteners.



However, the lack of awareness regarding the use of low-calorie sweeteners as a sugar alternative and the high cost compared to sugar is expected to hamper the growth of global low-calorie sweeteners market.



Low-Calorie Sweeteners Market: Segmentation



On the basis of product type,the global low-calorie sweeteners market can be segmented as follows:-





- Stevia

- Sucralose

- Saccharin

- Aspartame

- Neotame

- Acesulfame Potassium

- Advantame

On the basis of source,the global low-calorie sweeteners market can be segmented as follows:-





- Natural

- Artificial

On the basis of application,the global low-calorie sweeteners market can be segmented as follows:-





- Food and Beverages



- Dairy Products

- Sauces

- Bakery Products

- Soft Drinks

- Pharmaceuticals

- Oral Care Products

Low-Calorie Sweeteners Market: Region Wise Outlook



The global low-calorie sweeteners market can be divided into five regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America and Europe holds major share in global low-calorie sweeteners market. There is a rapid rise in a number of consumers affected by health problems related to sedentary lifestyle in these regions. APAC is expected to record higher growth rate in low-calorie sweeteners market. The increasing population and disposable income in countries such as China and India have led to rising demand for healthy food and beverage products. Also, the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries are growing at a fast pace in this region. MEA is anticipated to project high CAGR over the forecast period due to rapidly growing food industry and consumer health awareness in the region.



Low-Calorie Sweeteners Market: Key Players



Some of the key players in the global low-calorie sweeteners market are as follows:





- Celanese Corporation

- DuPont

- Tate & Lyle

- Brooklyn Premium Corp.

- Merisant Company

- Cumberland Packing Corp.

- NutraSweet Property Holdings, Inc.

- Cargill, Incorporated

- Instantina Ges.m.b.H

- JJD ENTERPRISES

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology, and applications.



The report covers exhaustive analysis on:





- Market Segments

- Market Dynamics

- Market Size

- Supply & Demand

- Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

- Competition & Companies involved

- Technology

- Value Chain

Regional analysis includes





- North America (U.S., Canada)

- Latin America (Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

- Europe (EU-5 countries, Nordic countries, BENELUX, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe)

- APAC (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

- MEA (GCC Countries, S. Africa, N. Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.



Report Highlights:





- Detailed overview of parent market

- Changing market dynamics in the industry

- In-depth market segmentation

- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

- Recent industry trends and developments

- Competitive landscape

- Strategies of key players and products offered

- Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

- A neutral perspective on market performance

- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint