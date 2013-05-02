Low Carb Diet Controversy Explored in New Book by Health Writer Kasia Lanucha

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- The low carb diet has seen a surge in its popularity in recent years. As part of the burgeoning paleo diet movement sweeping the nation, low carbohydrate eating regimes have appeared to have recaptured the once waning interest of the American public in all things low carb.



Despite this growing popularity the low carb diet continues to remain controversial.



In her new book " It Really Is The Carbs: Why Noone Wants To Admit that Low Carb Is The Only Diet That Works" health and fitness blogger Kasia Lanucha attempts to explore the roots of this controversy in a more personal way with her account of the story of a colleague who chose to go on a low carb diet at a time when she suggests it was at a particularly low ebb in its popularity.



The book "It Really Is The Carbs: Why Nobody Wants to admit that Low Carb is the Only Diet That Works" is now available through Amazon.com in kindle formats. During the official launch from May 5th through May 9th, 2013 the book will be available for free in digital format for kindle readers. Kindle copies are available at http://www.amazon.com/It-Really-The-Carbs-ebook/dp/B00BVYTWJE.



Visit http://TheLittleThingsAre.com for more information.



Lanucha's concise tale attempts to place the story of one individual's decision to take up a low carb diet against a larger political and historical context.



An introduction to a personal odyssey to discover an effective diet plan and the ultimate decision to choose a low carb diet is followed by brief overviews of the history of the low carb diet and its antagonist the low fat diet. The author highlights the key role of the late Dr Robert Atkins in clarifying what she suggests are the core components of a low carb diet.



Lanucha underlines a number of individuals who she argues have played a key role in popularizing the low carb diet in recent years. Authors Gary Taubes and Mark Sisson are among the figures discussed. She attempts to delve into popular media events that in her view have served to underscore the pitched opposition between low carb and low fat diet advocates. Her final chapter examines of what she sees as the revival of the low carb diet in the context of the growing paleo diet movement.



In her rationale for the title of her book Lanucha says " We chose our title “It really is the Carbs to underline our strong stand that it is carbohydrates that are largely causing us to become fat."



About TheLittleThingsAre.com

This Website is a health and fitness website that promotes a low carb, healthy living lifestyle. Our goal is help people bridge the gap between the low carb diet and the increasingly popular paleo movement.



Media Contact

Kasia Lanucha

martalan22@gmail.com

Toronto, Ontario

http://thelittlethingsare.com/