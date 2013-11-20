Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- Being dissatisfied with body size, and amount of body fat, is apparently becoming quite a common trend among American women, with as few as 12% of women claiming to be satisfied with their body. And, while there are many options available to dieters, including diets like the low carb diet, finding a weight loss program that addresses personal causes of weight gain and an increase in body fat is imperative for successfully reaching weight loss goals and sustaining that weight over time. Diet Doc considered this principle when creating their hCG diet protocol and has become the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight loss because of the proven results that stem from their personalized approach to dieting.



A new study, published this month in the Journal of Women and Aging, was interested in the secrets of midlife women who report being satisfied with body size and body fat. But, during their study researchers discovered a surprising statistic about body fat and size- that about 88% of midlife women are actually dissatisfied with their bodies. Because so many American women, including many women in America, appear to desire a change in their body size, Diet Doc offers them the ability to eliminate excess and embarrassing body fat quickly and easily. Through a combination of low carbohydrate meal plans, similar to the low carb diet, and exclusive hCG diet treatments, Diet Doc is able to target stored body fat in hard to reach areas of the body and quickly improve patients’ body image.



Human chorionic gonadotropin, a hormone that was first discovered by researcher A.T.W. Simeons in the early 1950s, is the naturally powerful, main component of hCG diet treatments. This hormone was first recognized for its weight loss benefits when researchers saw that hCG mobilized stored fat and directed it to a fetus when the mother did not have immediate access to food. During this process, however, the mother’s necessary structural fat and muscle mass remained untouched. Simeons quickly incorporated human chorionic gonadotropin into hCG diet treatments and his patients were able to see stored body fat melting away.



But, with his early hCG diet programs, Simeons encouraged a dangerously low, 500-calorie per day meal plan. Diet Doc saw the encouraging fast weight loss results that stemmed from utilizing this natural hormone, but also saw the need for updated research in order to allow patients these results without requiring a dangerous caloric intake. Unlike other hCG diet programs, Diet Doc was successful in modernizing their research to meet current health and medical standards and now, Diet Doc patients are able to see the same weight loss Diet Doc patients are able to see the same weight loss results while consuming a caloric intake of almost double that of the original programs.



Because hCG diet treatments work best when following a healthy, low carbohydrate meal plan, like the low carb diet, patients will work closely with Diet Doc nutritionists to develop a meal plan suited to their personal needs. Diets like the low carb diet reduce carbohydrate intake to encourage the body to burn stored fat, instead of carbohydrates, for fuel. While Diet Doc recognizes the benefits in reducing carbohydrate intake for the low carb diet, they also encourage patients to consume lean proteins, fruits and vegetables to keep energy levels high throughout the day.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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