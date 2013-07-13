Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2013 -- Overeating and weight gain have proven to be a serious problem facing public health officials in the United States and many other countries. Determining the most offensive causes of weight gain is imperative for resolving this epidemic, stopping weight gain and helping people successfully achieve their weight loss goals. New research completed by the New Balance Foundation Obesity Prevention Center at Boston Children's Hospital and reported on by Medical News Today, found that eating highly processed carbohydrates can trigger overwhelming hunger and stimulate regions in the brain associated with reward and cravings. Researchers also found that eating low carb diets helped to prevent overeating and weight gain in obese subjects. Because Diet Doc’s hCG diets are developed specifically for each patient they are able to incorporate newly released science and research where it best fits with the client’s weight loss plans. Obese patients that have become accustomed to consuming highly processed carbohydrates, as part of their daily caloric intake will work with a team of weight management professionals to begin incorporating a low carb diet into their hCG weight loss program.



This new study set out to determine the connection between highly processed carbohydrates and the parts of the brain that respond to reward and pleasure. During their research, they found that when study participants at foods high in carbohydrates, the part of the brain usually associated with drug addiction was highly stimulated. These results lead researchers to believe that certain foods, namely processed carbohydrates, should be considered addictive and that limiting processed carbohydrates by consuming low carb diets can eliminate overeating and reduce obesity. The Diet Doc team of weight management professionals is highly trained in all newly released science surrounding the causes of weight gain and use their education and training to develop hCG diet plans around these studies and around each patient’s personal needs.



Each potential Diet Doc patient begins hCG diets with an extensive, online health questionnaire and consultation with a Diet Doc physician. During this consultation the physician will review the health questionnaire with the patient to determine whether there are any underlying health concerns or a history of medical problems that may be inhibiting weight loss or causing weight gain. The physician will first determine whether the patient is a good match for hCG diets, then will prescribe appropriate weight loss aids to help the patient burn fat and will coordinate with one of Diet Doc’s certified nutritionists to begin developing a healthy meal and snack plan specifically for the patient.



Working one-on-one with a certified nutritionist allows the patient to detail their eating history and food preferences confidentially and from the privacy of their own home. Patients that usually consume meals filled with heavily processed carbohydrates will learn about the benefits of adopting a low carb diet and begin to incorporate healthier foods into their meal plans. Once eliminating unhealthy, processed carbohydrates from their diet, patients will notice the changes in their figure and energy levels and develop motivation to continue with their low carb diet. Diet Doc is dedicated to helping each patient determine the best ways to achieve their weight loss goals and has successfully helped thousands of patients reach these goals by eliminating food addictions with hCG diets.



