Low-carbohydrate Diet Appears to Be Better at Weight Maintenance Than Low-fat Ones

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2012 -- A new research study contends that the kind of calories in a diet affects weight-loss maintenance. According to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, low-carbohydrate, high-protein diets burn more calories than low-fat diets during weight maintenance. This NIH-funded study found that subjects lost ~300 calories more on a low-carb regimen than a low-fat one—the same amount one could burn on average in one hour of moderate physical activity, researchers pointed out.



“This study defies the notion that all calories are alike. It is also important to drill down deeper and determine the ideal mix of protein, fat, and carbohydrates. Instead of just relying on burning more calories than consumption, look for ways to optimize weight loss and maintenance,” remarked K. Chatman, founder of Diet Plans That Get Results.



In addition to comparing the effectiveness of a low-fat diet versus a low-carbohydrate one; researchers also measured the low-fat diet against a low-glycemic diet. Apart from the findings mentioned above, the study found that participants lost 200 calories more on the low-glycemic-index diet than the low-fat diet.



“In this context, cutting back on high-glycemic food may be a better solution for maintaining weight loss than just avoiding dietary fat.” Mr. Chatman said.



Low-carbohydrate, high-protein diets may increase one’s risk for cardiovascular disease and fiber deficit. Also, the high amount of protein could lead to issues especially for people with kidney and liver problems. “It is extremely important for the diets’ participants to drink plenty of water; typically 8 to 10 glasses a day,” K.A. Chatman added.



Weight-reduction maintenance is elusive for many. In fact, the study reported that only one in six obese and overweight adult Americans are able to maintain a loss of 10 percent in one year.



“It may be true that what you eat affects weight-loss maintenance just like how much you eat. Until more studies trickle in, you will have to couple your diet with consistent exercise to help ensure the ideal amounts of calories consumed and expended. Moreover, any kind of diet, including diet plans for men, should be actionable if you persevere and it is realistic enough for you to do so,” Mr. Chatman concluded.



Diet Plans That Get Results provides data for ideal diets based off of custom fitness goals.