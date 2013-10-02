Low Carbon Energy Assessors (LCEA) Ltd Is Celebrating Five Years Trading and Has Launched Their New Website

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- Low Carbon Energy Assessors (LCEA) Ltd launched their new website, packed with useful information for Client’s and landlords requiring a commercial energy performance certificates (EPC), display energy certificates, air conditioning inspections, commercial green deal assessment and quantity surveying services.



Why was the new website launched?

Highly accredited energy surveyor and director of LCEA Ltd Robert Corbyn (MRICS) realised the confusion and lack of up to date information being available for landlords within the commercial sector with regards to energy assessments, Part L building regulations, legislation changes and implications for non-compliance.



You can follow his blog, which will keep you up to date with the latest industry news and changes in legislation by going to http://www.lcea.co.uk/blog



About LCEA Ltd

Low Carbon Energy Assessors (LCEA) Ltd are chartered quantity surveyors with more than 20 years’ experience within the Construction Industry and specialise in Building Engineering Services (Mechanical & Electrical Services). Their headquarters are in London and have a nationwide network of accredited Commercial Energy Assessors throughout the UK.



All energy assessors are from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), Building Research Establishment (BRE), The Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers (CIBSE), Sterling Accreditation & Stroma.



They have been involved in numerous large scale projects including London’s 2012 Olympic Park, St Pancras Chambers and Heathrow Airport, alongside companies Knight Frank LLP, Jones Lang LaSalle, Wates Construction, Mace and Honeywell Building Solutions.



To learn more please contact:

Contact

Low Carbon Energy Assessors (LCEA) Ltd

Churchill House

120 Bunn’s Lane

Mill Hill

London

NW7 2AS

info@LCEA.co.uk

Tel: 0203 504 0135

Fax: 0203 504 0136

http://www.LCEA.co.uk