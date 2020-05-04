Low-Code Development Platform Market Projected to Grow $45.5 Billion by 2025

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2020 -- According to research report "Low-Code Development Platform Market by Component (Platform and Services), Application Type, Deployment Type (Cloud and On-Premises), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" The low-code development platform market is projected to grow from USD 13.2 billion in 2020 to USD 45.5 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.1% during the forecast period. The increasing need of digitalization and maturity of agile DevOps practices are expected to enhance the use of low-code development platform market across the globe.



Browse 133 market data Tables and 33 Figures spread through 161 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Low-Code Development Platform Market - Global Forecast to 2025"



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=103455110



Based on organization size, the SMEs segment to lead the market in 2020



Small businesses are expected to witness a higher growth in the adoption of low-code development platform and services. The growing awareness of the benefits of process automation, the increasing focus of governments on digital transformation, and business expansions by global vendors are expected to be the driving factors for the growth of the low-code development platform market. The adoption rate for low-code development platform and services is high in SMEs and is expected to dominate the low-code development platform market, in terms of market size, during the forecast period.



Based on industry, the BFSI to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.



The BFSI industry requires low-code development platform and services at a large-scale due to the voluminous information produced across these organizations. Low-code development platform and services helps the BFSI industry in enriching the customer experience using new financial products and services driving the overall market during the forecast period.



North America to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.



North America has the presence of several prominent market players delivering advanced solutions to all the end users in the regions. Owing to their strong economies, the US and Canada are expected to be major contributors to the growth of the low-code development platform market. Apart from this factor, the geographical presence, strategic investments, partnerships, and significant Research and Development (R&D) activities are contributing to the hefty deployments of low-code development platform market solutions. Key pure play vendors, such as Salesforce, Microsoft, Appian, and Oracle, offer enhanced low-code development platform and services to cater to the needs of customers. Such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global low-code development platform market in North America.



Speak to Our Expert Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=103455110



Market Players



Major vendors offering low-code development platform software include Salesforce (US), Microsoft (US), Appian (US), Oracle (US), Pegasystems (US), Magic Software Enterprises (US), AgilePoint (US), OutSystems (US), Zoho (India), Quick Base (US), LANSA (US), Fujitsu RunMyProcess (France), Netcall (UK), WaveMaker (US), and K2 (US).



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com