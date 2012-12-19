Low Cost Airlines Are Less Satisfactory for Travelers as Travelgenio and Travel2be

Madrid, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- After analyzing the I Airline's travelers satisfaction and tendency survey's results, promoted by Travelgenio and its second trademark Travel2be, seems to be demonstrated that low cost airlines are less satisfactory for passengers.



In this survey, 145000 travelers were asked about the most representative airlines and their general and concrete issues valoration from their last flight experiences.



On top rated positions, we find KLM with a satisfaction rate of 85,20%, Lufthansa is on the second position with its 78,91%. Air Berlin is situated on the third place with a 77,55%, followed by Swiss (74,63%) and Air France and Alitalia, both sharing the fifth place of the ranking with a 74,36% satisfaction index.



In the middle of the ranking are located the Portuguese TAP Portugal with a 73,58%, Air Europa (73,13%), the Spanish Iberia with its 68,97%, US Airways (68,25%) and, finally, Aerolíneas Argentinas that gets a 64,14%.



Instead, in late positions, people that answered this survey situate British Airways with a 63,85% satisfaction index, followed by Vueling (63,62%), Easyjet that gets a final 60,56% and, in the last place, Ryanair that falls to a 54%.



Talking about these last airlines, things like extra luggage taxes, flight comfort or the space reserved for legs, decrease in a significative way the final customers' satisfaction. Despite being the best valorated companies if we talk about prices, some of the comfort details take them to the last places of this survey ranking.



The online travel agency Travelgenio, with its second trademark Travel2be, has designed this I Airline's travelers satisfaction and tendency survey to understand better the needs of the customers to be able to offer a better service on their web and their travel experiences.



About Travelgenio

Travelgenio is an online travel agency, founded in 2010 in Spain by Mariano Pelizzari.



With presence in main European countries, this company is specialised in flights, hotels and rent cars.



Actually, Travelgenio is in its international expansion process looking for its consolidation in Europe and also in Latin America.



One of its current goals this year is to complete its portfolio´s expansion to answer the real needs of the customer and travelers.



CONTACT

Travelgenio and Travel2be

Communication Department

press@travelgenio.com

http://blog.travelgenio.com/sala-de-prensa

C/Santa Leonor 39, 4º 28037-Madrid (Spain)