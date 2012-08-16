New Computer Technology research report from MindCommerce is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2012 -- Whereas business for traditional computing (PC, laptop, mainframe, etc.) is currently struggling, and new personal computing (tablet computing such as iPad) is growing at a reasonable pace, we believe that the next large growth opportunity for computing lies with low cost, pervasive computing. More specifically, our research indicates that embedded systems, The Internet of Things, and next generation devices will be the driver for the next leg of substantial growth in the computing industry.
Embedded systems represents a huge wave of innovation in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT), but it impacts much more than ICT as transformative solutions rely upon the evolution of broadband wireless, telemetry, the "Internet of Things", and more. Several forces are coming together including decreasing production costs and size of the transistors, decreased costs for data communications, identifying everything by IP address, machine-to-machine (M2M) communications, and other factors.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This research evaluates developments in low cost computers including an analysis of technology evolution, solutions, and positioning of key companies in the industry.* The report includes an evolution of computing, analysis of leading companies and solutions, analysis and forecast of computing in key industry verticals, and evaluation of opportunities for embedded computing with forecasts. The report also includes information about key technologies and solutions driving the marketing for low cost computing including Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communications, presence detection, location determination, IPv6, and more.
Target Audience:
- Network operators of all types
- Wireless device manufacturers
- Telephony infrastructure providers
- Enterprise companies in every industry
- Computer and semiconductor companies
- Regulatory policy and planning organizations
- Data capture, processing, and reporting companies
- Anyone focused on Big Data, M2M, and the Internet of Things
