Low-Cost, Reliable, Compliant Medical Waste Disposal Services by Top California Medical Waste Disposal Company

California Medical Waste Disposal Company are the leaders in medical waste disposal services. The company has been closely monitoring the COVID-19 situations for development in contamination control; as well as following the procedures for medical waste disposal from the facilities that are currently treating the infected patients. The bio waste disposal services are offered to hospitals, laboratories, clinics, nursing homes, dialysis centers, care centers, dentist offices, etc. Trusted by over 10000 clients, their compliant bio hazardous waste disposal management services are second to none. They offer effective medical waste disposal at affordable prices.



With 100% OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) Compliance guaranteed, the teams here reduce the liability on the medical facilities by correctly managing the waste stream; and simplifying the access to disposal products. California Medical Waste Disposal Company also offers favorable scheduling which is daily, weekly, bi-weekly, monthly, quarterly and as and when required. "It is great to know we're saving money, being compliant, and know I can find out at any time when my next pick-up is going to be", says Susan P, Dental Office. Medical waste disposal is a serious business and only trained professionals can handle the job efficiently. They help their clients not just with the disposal services but also ensure that there is a chain of custody. This way the facilities needn't worry about where the bio-waste is landing.



About Bio Medical Waste Solutions, LLC

Bio Medical Waste Solutions, LLC is a full service medical waste management company offering 24/7 medical waste pick-up services, sharps mail-back service and online sale of sharp containers and OSHA compliance training programs. They currently serve LA, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco, Fresno, Sacramento, Long Beach, Oakland, Bakersfield and Anaheim.



