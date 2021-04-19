Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2021 -- The global low-cost satellite market size is expected to reach USD 4,395.8 Million at a steady CAGR of 6.0% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth of low-cost satellites can be attributed to growing demand for low-cost satellites in earth observation imagery. Low-cost satellites, such as nanosatellites provide a cost-efficient means for earth observation via remote sensing and deliver frequent imageries with high temporal and spatial resolution, which is essential for monitoring and studying dynamic processes, such as land cover, vegetation, oceanography, and inland water.



Low-cost satellites market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to rising adoption of advanced technologies, increasing research and development activities for low-cost satellites, and high defense budget allocation, particularly in the US. In addition, presence of leading companies providing low-cost satellites is causative of steady market growth in the region.



Key players in the market include Dauria Aerospace, Planet Labs, Axelspace Corporation, Sierra Nevada Corporation, L3Harris Technologies Inc., SpaceX, Thales Alenia Space, Spire Global Inc., Bradford Space, and GeoOptics Inc.



Satellite Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Minisatellite

Microsatellite

Nanosatellite

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Communication

Imaging

Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Military

Civil

Commercial



Regional scope: - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



