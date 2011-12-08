Orange County, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2011 -- Health insurance quotes comparison site HealthCompare has released information to assist consumers who are looking for medical coverage plans with a low deductible. From HealthCompare’s website:



”HealthCompare is a new way - a better way - for you to find health insurance. We realize that choosing a health insurance plan can be complicated, confusing, and difficult. We want to change that and not simply by providing you with clear, easy access to hundreds of plans online like we already do. We want to lead you through the process and help you find the right health insurance plan at the right price for your specific needs, whether it's individual health insurance or family health insurance.”



Consumers who are seeking further information about health insurance are invited to visit the HealthCompare Resource center (http://healthcompare.org/). This resource center is filled with articles and videos that explain health insurance terms, the differences between policy types and more.



Where Can I Find Low Deductible Health Insurance?



If you have a high deductible health insurance plan, you may be paying more for your health care than you would like. High deductible plans can be a great way for some people to cut down monthly expenditures, but they can also prove very costly for others. While it may seem difficult to find low deductible health insurance plans, it can be done. The millions of Americans with low deductible plans are proof of that.



If your employer offers health insurance plans, the chances are good that they are low deductible ones. You should investigate your current plan and discuss with your company’s human resources department any plan options which may be available. Most employer-sponsored plans allow for the coverage of spouses as well. If you are not currently enrolled on your spouse’s plan you should consider doing so. The same goes for a family plan that your spouse may have. For that matter, you may be able to enroll in one of your parent’s family plans as well, particularly if you are under the age of twenty-six.



Most low deductible health insurance plans come from private health insurance providers. These providers have created thousands of different health insurance plans, any number of which may be available to you. Many of these plans are low deductible plans. Unfortunately, low deductible plans do not usually come cheaply. Low deductible plans almost always have significantly higher monthly premiums than high deductible plans. If your premium does not go up substantially, your fees will in some other way. Most typically, co-pays and coinsurance rates will go up. Higher co-pays in particular can cost you, as co-pays typically will not reduce your deductible at all. You may also end up trading coverage for a low deductible plan. You will have to pay less in deductible for what is covered, but if you require a medical service that is not covered at all, you may end up spending more. It is extremely important that you carefully investigate any low deductible health insurance plan to make sure that it will actually save you money.