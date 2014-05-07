Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Markets in China

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- China's demand for low density polyethylene (LDPE) has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2003, 2008 and 2013) and long-term forecasts through 2018 and 2023 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



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Table of Content



I. INTRODUCTION

Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties



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III. LLDPE INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

LLDPE Industry Structure

LLDPE Industry Production, Capacity and Demand

Major Producer Facility

Market Share of Key Producers

Major LLDPE Producers

Major End-Users

Major Foreign Investments

Potential Entrants

Technology Development

China’s LLDPE Price



IV. LLDPE PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

Overview

LLDPE Production and Demand

LLDPE Output

LLDPE Demand

LLDPE Capacity

LLDPE Capacity Expansion

LLDPE Import and Export



V. LLDPE CONSUMPTION BY MARKET

LLDPE Markets Outlook

Film Industry Market

Film Industry Market Outlook

Container Materials Market

Container Materials Markets Outlook

Electrical Wiring & Cable Market

Electrical Wiring & Cable Market Outlook

Rigid Piping Industry Market

Rigid Piping Industry Market Outlook



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VI. MARKET ENTRY CHANNELS

China Market Entry Overview

China’s Distribution System

LLDPE Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure



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