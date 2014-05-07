MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “ Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Markets In China ” to its database.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- China's demand for low density polyethylene (LDPE) has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2003, 2008 and 2013) and long-term forecasts through 2018 and 2023 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
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Table of Content
I. INTRODUCTION
Report Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Economic Outlook
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor
Foreign Investment
Foreign Trade
Financial and Tax Regulations
Banking System and Regulations
Foreign Exchange
Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
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III. LLDPE INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
LLDPE Industry Structure
LLDPE Industry Production, Capacity and Demand
Major Producer Facility
Market Share of Key Producers
Major LLDPE Producers
Major End-Users
Major Foreign Investments
Potential Entrants
Technology Development
China’s LLDPE Price
IV. LLDPE PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
Overview
LLDPE Production and Demand
LLDPE Output
LLDPE Demand
LLDPE Capacity
LLDPE Capacity Expansion
LLDPE Import and Export
V. LLDPE CONSUMPTION BY MARKET
LLDPE Markets Outlook
Film Industry Market
Film Industry Market Outlook
Container Materials Market
Container Materials Markets Outlook
Electrical Wiring & Cable Market
Electrical Wiring & Cable Market Outlook
Rigid Piping Industry Market
Rigid Piping Industry Market Outlook
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VI. MARKET ENTRY CHANNELS
China Market Entry Overview
China’s Distribution System
LLDPE Distribution Channels
Transportation and Freight Infrastructure
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