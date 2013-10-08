Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Low Emission Vehicle Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019



A hybrid vehicle is the combination of traditional engines and electric vehicles. They use features of both traditional and electric systems to reduce the emission levels of gases. Traditional engines, which run on fuels such as diesel and gasoline, are scarce and they emit a variety of gases such as carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, etc. Currently, the market is dominated by traditional engine based vehicles with several manufacturers and suppliers, which has resulted in faster consumption of fossil fuels and increased emission levels. Regulatory bodies and auto manufacturers are trying to develop a hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) which will work as an alternate to fossil fuel based vehicles, which is expected to aid in market growth.



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The low emission vehicle market is segmented based on level of hybridization as follows,



- Full Hybrid Electric Vehicle (FHEV)

- Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV)

- Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

- Pure Electric Vehicle (EV or BEV)



Full hybrid electric vehicles are expected to remain market leaders, due to increased awareness of emission levels as well as government restraints. It is expected that the market for FHEVs and BEVs will grow at a faster pace.



There are a variety of batteries used in low emission vehicles, such as,



- Lead Acid Battery

- Nickel Cadmium Battery

- Metal Hydride Battery

- Lithium Ion Battery



The global increase in fuel prices, government restraints on emission levels, availability of FHEVs, and continuous technology improvement are the drivers for this market. Lack of funds for research, lack of resources, high initial vehicle costs are a few restraints. Some of major players in this industry are Honda, Ford Motors, Honeywell International Inc, KIA Motors, General Motors, ISUZU motors, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi Motors, Nissan, Renault, Toyota, and others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



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This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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- This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

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- It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

- It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

- It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

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Dialysis Disposable Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/dialysis-disposable-devices-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2013-2019



Dialysis is the process of removal of waste and excess water from blood. The kidneys are put for dialysis if they are not able to detoxify blood naturally. The devices that are utilized for performing dialysis are known as dialysis devices. Heavy machines that are used in the same cannot be replaced after every use. However, few devices like catheters can be replaced. These are known as dialysis disposable devices. The utilization of disposable dialysis devices will increase the safety level for patients, and hence will reduce any severe hazards during the dialysis process.



The various disposable dialysis devices used in the dialysis process include renal dialysis pack, dialysis disposable, dialysis catheter kit, dialysis catheter, indwelling foley catheter, urethral catheter and dialysis fistula needle. Other disposable dialysis devices are dialysis nursing kit, garbage medical dialysis bag, blood line for hemodialyzer, dialysis medical supplies and medical sterilization pouches. Among all these disposable dialysis devices, the dialysis catheters segment is expected to show the highest growth in the near future. This is attributed to the increased utilization of disposable catheters during dialysis. Similarly, dialysis catheter, garbage medical dialysis bag and medical sterilization pouch segments will also show significant growth.



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Increase in number of hazards due to utilization of non-disposable dialysis devices will augment the growth of this market. In addition, disposable dialysis devices provide safety from infections that are caused due to normal dialysis devices and this will also boost the growth of this market. Moreover, reduced price of dialysis procedures due to utilization of disposable devices and rise in the number of dialysis patients worldwide will also enhance the growth of this market. It has been estimated that in 2010, 6.6% of the total U.S. population underwent dialysis and this number is expected to grow significantly in the near future. The major players operating in dialysis disposable devices market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, CyBio AG, ATL Pharmaceutical and Elcam Medical among other significant players.



Drug Reconstitution at the Point-of-Care Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/drug-reconstitution-at-the-point-of-care-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2013-2019



Today, a majority of newly approved drugs are being marketed in lyophilized form for reconstitution at the point of care as molecular complexity of these drugs does not allow their distribution in a liquid form. Earlier, reconstitution and mixing was quite difficult and used to involve multiple steps that’s why drugs requiring reconstitution were used to administer in healthcare settings by medical professionals resulting into higher treatment costs. Continued development in healthcare has led to the inception of advanced technologies leading to reconstitution of the drugs by patients themselves requiring treatment for a variety of diseases such as multiple sclerosis, hemophilia and rheumatoid arthritis.



A variety of medical devices used for reconstituting drug before administration are dual chamber syringes, dual chamber cartridges, direct connect to vial, vial adapters, vial to vial systems, closed system transfer device and needle less transfer devices. Some of the commercially available medical devices for drug reconstitution at the point of care are EZMix and Unifill Select marketed by an American company Unilife. Some of the key players operating in this market are Unilife, Sensile medical, Integrity Bio, Eli Lilly, Becton Dickinson, Alkermes, Bioject Medical technologies, Inc., Baxa Ltd. and Bespak Europe Ltd.



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The global market for drug reconstitution at the point of care is driven by increasing demand of drugs requiring reconstitution, increasing pharmacological efficacy and advancements in technology leading to easy drug reconstitution such as Dual chambers in a single device has enabled the storage of drug powder and diluents separately without any interaction. SenseLyo, a drug reconstitution system marketed by Sensile Medical enables automated filling of various drug reservoir types and sizes. Growing number of new chemical entities being used as therapeutic agents also increases the demand for drug reconstitution devices rendering them stability at room temperature.



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