Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- With so many people in Chicago striving for fast weight loss, product manufacturers are constantly marketing food items for low fat diets. Many consumers choose foods and drinks like diet soda because they believe that these products will help them to eliminate fat calories from their diet and lose weight fast. But new studies by Purdue University, and reported on this week by Medical News Today, considered the connection between low fat diet foods like diet soda and the increased risk for heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and weight gain and found that instead of leading to fast weight loss, some low fat diet foods may actually be worse for consumers than the real thing. Diet Doc’s diets are created by highly trained certified nutritionists and incorporate whole grains, fruits, vegetables and lean meats which not only lead to fast weight loss, they also help the patient to achieve a healthier, happier lifestyle overall.



In a summary of this new research published in the academic journal Trends in Endocrinology and Metabolism, researchers established that artificially sweetened foods, including diet soda, can contribute to weight gain and other health risks. The studies looked at drinks containing aspartame, sucralose and saccharin and found that diet soda drinkers were more likely to gain weight than people who drank non-diet soda while other studies found those who drank diet soda had a higher risk of metabolic syndrome than those who did not. Diet Doc’s personalized diets believe that the key to fast weight loss is not with specially marketed diet sodas and diet foods that simply replace sugar with other weight gain catalysts, but instead is achieved by creating a low fat diet rich in whole foods with essential elements and minerals. Diet Doc’s unique combination of low fat diet foods and prescription fast weight loss supplements have helped thousands of clients all over Chicago quickly shed unwanted extra weight, even if a diet clinic is unavailable locally.



Diet Doc’s prescription diet pills are formulated at Diet Doc’s own United States based, fully licensed pharmacies and use only the highest grade ingredients to help patients burn excess fat in hard to reach places like the stomach, thighs and underarms. Following a low calorie, low fat diet alone may eventually lead to weight loss, but Diet Doc’s medically supervised diets incorporate prescription diet pills into their fast weight loss programs to offer their clients reliable and effective results. Where simply reducing caloric intake could diminish a person’s muscle mass, Diet Doc’s diet pills are specially formulated to attack excess fat in hard to reach places while leaving the patient’s muscle mass and structural fat untouched.



Patients following Diet Doc’s unique fast weight loss protocol will not only achieve their fat loss goals quickly, they will also learn how to create healthy meal and snack plans to sustain their weight in the future. Certified nutritionists spend ample time with each patient to educate them on the importance of choosing healthy, whole foods that will give them energy throughout the day without contributing to weight gain. Sticking with Diet Doc’s medically supervised diets will allow patients to see fast results and lose almost a pound per day.



Diet Doc Contact Information

San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/

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