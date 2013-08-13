Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- With the obesity epidemic at an all time high, many people in San Francisco are trying to lose weight fast with low fat diets, but many fail to recognize the importance of maintaining muscle growth while they are losing weight. As reported on by Medical News Today, a new study by researchers with the University of Oregon drew attention to overweight athletes who try to lose weight with fad diets that are unhealthy, unsustainable and could contribute to a loss of muscle mass. Their research found that consuming a low fat diet with whole grains, lean meats, fruits and vegetables is the healthiest way to reduce fat without losing muscle growth. While Diet Doc agrees with this principle and incorporates similar meal plans into their hCG programs, they also understand that clients are looking for ways to lose weight fast and want to see results as rapidly as possible. Diet Doc achieves these patient requests by combining low fat diets with hCG treatments that flush excess fat from the body without attacking the patient’s muscle growth. In a recent in-house survey, an overwhelming majority of Diet Doc patients, 97%, reported being able to lose weight fast without negative side effects or harmful consequences like a loss of muscle.



In this new study, researchers found that athletes seeking a healthy performance weight should eat a high fiber, low fat diet in order to maintain muscle but still burn fat. Their research focused on athletes because athletes often want to lose weight without reducing muscle growth. Athletes also need healthy, nutrient dense foods to provide them with the energy they need to exercise but many still need to lose weight fast in order to perform at high standards. These researchers found that a low fat diet with high amounts of protein and fiber allowed athletes to lose weight fast while maintaining their muscle growth. Diet Doc’s certified nutritionists work with patients to create a low fat diet that works around their personal needs and lifestyle, but that can also be seamlessly incorporated with Diet Doc’s hCG treatments.



Diet Doc’s hCG treatments utilize the naturally powerful hormone human chorionic gonadotropin, commonly referred to as hCG, to mobilize excess fat and help patients quickly see their body transition to a slimmer, healthier figure. hCG is produced by pregnant women and acts as a protective barrier to a growing fetus. Should the mother not have immediate access to food, hCG mobilizes stored fat to provide the fetus with nutrition and leaves the mother’s muscle growth untouched. When hCG is used as a weight loss tool in hCG diets, it takes stored fat and flushes it from the patient’s body without attacking their muscle growth or structural fat.



Diet Doc is committed to helping their clients in San Francisco lose weight fast while maintaining the muscle growth they have built. The ability to lose weight fast has steadily become a more pressing health issue and hCG diet plans have successfully helped thousands of patients lose weight fast and has been a proven resource for patients struggling with weight gain and obesity.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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