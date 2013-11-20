Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- When public figures, such as the Governor of New Jersey, choose weight loss surgery as a solution for obesity and weight gain, it is tempting for dieters in across the country to consider this as an option. But, it is important for American dieters to reflect on the many dangerous risks that people like celebrities take when choosing weight loss surgery and on the post-operative care and dieting necessary to sustain their weight over time. Some weight loss surgery patients may be under the impression that once their procedure is complete, they will be able to continue consuming unhealthy, fatty foods without following a low fat diet and will still be able to maintain a thin figure. Because Diet Doc understands the risks associated with these types of procedures, they created their low fat diet plans, enhanced with natural, prescription hormone treatments, as a safe alternative to going under the knife. Patients who have chosen this safer alternative to losing weight have reported fast and easy fat loss without any negative side effects or harmful consequences.



For people like celebities, fast weight loss surgery may seem like a quick fix for a problem that has been weighing on dieters for a while, but, following their procedure, dieters will still have to maintain a low fat diet and are often unable to consume many types of food products. Diet Doc’s prescription hormone diet plans offer the same results as weight loss surgery without the hugely invasive procedure required with a sleeve gastrectomy or laparoscopic adjustable gastric banding, among others. Combining prescription hormone treatments with a low fat diet has allowed thousands of Diet Doc patients to quickly shed unwanted, excess fat and begin leading healthier, happier lives.



Unlike other hormone diet programs or weight loss surgery, Diet Doc patients will have unlimited access, six days per week, to the entire team of weight management professionals to help them throughout their dieting journey. Patients will consult with Diet Doc physicians to determine which prescription hormone treatments, supplements or fat burning diet pills will provide them with the most effective and rapid fat loss and will work closely with certified nutritionists to create a low fat diet that tastes delicious while encouraging the body to naturally burn fat.



While the Governor of New Jersey may have been searching for an immediate solution to losing weight, he was likely unaware that he could achieve the same, or better, results by following a low fat diet and enhancing his low fat diet with natural supplements to flush fat out of the body. And, all Diet Doc products are produced within their own, United States based and fully licensed pharmacies to ensure that only the highest quality of ingredients are used. Along with the patient’s supplements, pills and treatments, each shipment will also contain a Certificate of Analysis detailing the quality of each ingredient as well as the levels contain in each capsule. And, whichever treatments patients are prescribed, they can feel confident that they will begin seeing nearly immediate fat loss and will experience a significant decline in their desire to indulge in unhealthy, fat forming foods.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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