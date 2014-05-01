Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Researchers from the University of California in Los Angeles are exploring changes in diet as one potential intervention for the growth of tumors in the prostate. Results of their study suggest that men who consumed a healthy, low-fat diet, complemented with Omega-3 Fish Oil, demonstrated changes in the aggression of their prostate cancer with slower growth of cancer cells, as well as changes in the composition of the cell membranes, than those men who consumed a higher-fat Western diet.



William Aronson, Clinical Professor of Urology at UCLA and lead author of the study, commented that "These studies are showing that, in men with prostate cancer, you really are what you eat. The studies suggest that by altering the diet, we may favorably affect the biology of prostate cancer."



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Experts agree that losing excess weight and following a healthy low fat meal plan may reduce the progression of prostate cancer, or at least help promote good prostate health. The professionals at Diet Doc urge all men interested in improving their health to call the nation’s leader in medically supervised low fat diet plans, today, to schedule a free and confidential consultation with one of Diet Doc’s board certified doctors.



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Diet Doc is the nation's leader in prescription only, pure hCG weight loss plans, offering the most comprehensive and successful collection of prescription and non-prescription diet products and services. For over a decade, Diet Doc has been producing the most effective weight loss, safely and at a fraction of the cost of expensive alternatives. Pricing plans are available to fit even the tightest budget, making weight loss affordable for anyone nationwide via the most advanced Telehealth system in America.



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