Low-Fiber Diet Linked to Risk of Variety of Diseases

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- A recent study by the American Journal of Medicine has found a link between low-fiber diets and increased risk factors for developing diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and an increased risk of stroke.



While there is already a wealth of evidence that a high-fiber diet has positive effects on blood pressure, cholesterol, and other cardiovascular issues, the results of this latest research further reinforce the recommendations for adequate fiber intake.



Recommended amounts for men aged 19-50 are approximately 38g of fiber per day, and women in the same age group should consume 25g. While almost all foods have some fiber in them, the average person intakes far less than these recommended amounts. “"Our findings indicate that, among a nationally representative sample of nonpregnant US adults in NHANES 1999-2010, the consumption of dietary fiber was consistently below the recommended total adequate intake levels across survey years,” advised Dr. Cheryl Clark of Harvard Medical School.



To consume more fiber, dieticians and physicians recommend consuming high-fiber foods such as fruit with skin (apples and pears), vegetables, beans and lentils, 100 percent whole grain breads and pastas, and other foods. Also recommended is to increase water consumption while increasing fiber increase absorption and effectiveness of the nutrient.



Adding the appropriate amount of fiber to one’s diet can take time, but the effects overall will be beneficial to cardiovascular health and overall wellness.



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