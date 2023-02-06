Low Foam Surfactants Market Current Trends and Future Estimations

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2023 -- The report "Low Foam Surfactants Market by Type (Non-ionic, Amphoteric, Cationic), and Application (Home & Personal Care, Agrochemicals, Oil Field Chemicals, Textiles, Paints, Pulp & Paper, Cement, and Metal Cleaning) - Global Forecast to 2024" The low foam surfactants market projected to reach USD 19.6 billion by 2024, from USD 14.9 billion at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.



Non-ionic is the largest type segment of the low foam surfactants market.

Non-ionic surfactants are mixed with other surfactants and are used widely in cleaners and industrial cleaning applications. The demand is estimated to surge from APAC and South American regions. This is the result of increasing awareness for institutional cleaning and cleanliness in the industries, institutes, and various corporate & government offices. Moreover, the region includes some of the fastest-growing economies such as China, India, and Brazil. Industrial development in these regions favors various other chemical industries, including surfactants.



Home & personal care is estimated to be the largest application segment of the low foam surfactants market during the forecast period.

Low surfactants are used in home care applications such as laundry detergents, dishwasher detergents, carpet cleaners, floor cleaners, and various types of fabric softeners. In personal care application, they are responsible for antimicrobial properties, foaming & conditioning properties (in the case of shampoos, face washes, and skin care creams), mild detergency actions, and preservative properties that are essential. The demand for home & personal care is attributed mainly to the growing market of countries in APAC, including China and India, consequently driving the low foam surfactants market. The demand for household and personal care products is expected to drive the low foam surfactants market in the region during the forecast period.



APAC is estimated to be the largest market for low foam surfactants during the forecast period.

Rising demand from an increasing population accompanied by the development of new technologies and products are projected to make this region an ideal destination for the low foam surfactants industry to grow. Improved lifestyle, the rising cost of living, and growing population will help industries such as personal care, home care, and oil & gas to flourish in developing regions, and thereby drive the low foam surfactants market. Similarly, abundant feedstock and other raw materials, which are required majorly for bio-based surfactants, are widely available in this region. This will allow low foam surfactants manufacturers to produce eco-friendly products.



AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Croda International plc (UK), Stepan Company (US), Huntsman Corporation (US), Kao Corporation (Japan), Galaxy Surfactants (India), and Oxiteno SA (Brazil) are among the key players of low foam surfactants.