Low-Income Community College Students Succeed Beyond the Classroom with Help of One Million Degrees

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- One Million Degrees (OMD) announces the release of its first ever alumni report--One Million Degrees Alumni: Working, Thriving and Leading. This report is the first comprehensive examination of OMD alumni since the organization's founding in 2006, and tracks their paths from community college to careers and additional higher education.



This report shows that OMD alumni are excelling in each facet of life. They are pursuing careers in high-demand fields, continuing their education, providing for their families, saving for retirement, putting their children on college-bound trajectories, and playing leadership roles in service to their communities.



"I am thrilled to share this report with our community of supporters," said Paige Ponder, CEO of One Million Degrees. "This report is a testament to the hard work, determination, and drive of our scholars, as well as to the dedication of our volunteers who have coached our scholars and cheered them on along their journeys. A single community college degree can change a life, a family, and a community. Our alumni are living proof."



Read the report--One Million Degrees Alumni: Working, Thriving and Leading: www.onemilliondegrees.org



About One Million Degrees

One Million Degrees empowers low-income, highly motivated, community college students to succeed in school, in work and in life. From tutors and mentors, to life-skills training and financial aid, One Million Degrees provides its scholars with supports that are critical to their success in the classroom and beyond. If you would like to support or learn more about One Million Degrees, please contact:



One Million Degrees

226 W. Jackson Blvd

Chicago, IL 60606

(312)920-9605 or Fax (312)920-9607

Email: info@onemilliondegrees.org

info@onemilliondegrees.org