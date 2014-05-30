Low-Income Students Celebrate the Achievement of Their Dream of a College Education at the Minds Matter of Los Angeles Graduation on Sunday

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- This Sunday June 1st, fourteen underprivileged high school seniors will be celebrating their graduation from the rigorous Minds Matter of Los Angeles program, culminating in the achievement of their goal of attending college. For many of these students, they are the first in their family to attend college.



“Each of our students has worked incredibly hard to make their dream of college a reality,” said Tina Admans who is the chairperson and president of Minds Matter of Los Angeles. “Graduation does not mean the end of our support and involvement with these students. We will continue to offer mentoring, advice and support to ensure their success in college.”



Three years ago, each of these students made a commitment to show up every Saturday for a challenging program of tutoring and mentoring designed to close the academic achievement gap and prepare them for success at competitive universities. The students also received standardized test preparation, which resulted in an average increase in their SAT scores of 350 points, some as high as 450 points. The students also had the opportunity to experience academic summer programs at leading universities that exposed them to college life.



On Sunday, they will be able to celebrate the end of their Saturday commitment and the beginning of their college experience.



Since launching four years ago, all of Minds Matter of Los Angeles graduates have been accepted into leading four-year universities, each with substantial financial aid and scholarship packages. Two students from this year’s graduating class have been awarded prestigious Gates Millennium Scholarships, which cover all education related expenses through graduate school.



Higher education is the best route out of poverty. However, most low-income students lack access to basic resources needed to prepare for college and university. While overall graduation rates may be rising, less than 50 percent of low-income students go on to college, and the college completion rate for low-income students is around 25 percent. Minds Matter of Los Angeles is working to close this achievement gap.



“Having access to tutoring and mentoring is essential in preparing low-income students to compete in the college application process,” said Tina Admans. “Most of our students are the first in their families to consider going to college. Minds Matter mentors guide students and their families through every step of the application and financial aid process.”



The Minds Matter of Los Angeles graduation ceremony will be held this Sunday, June 1st at 2pm in the Seeley G. Mudd building on the University of Southern California Campus.



About Minds Matter of Los Angeles (www.mindsmatterla.org)



The mission of Minds Matter of Los Angeles is to transform the lives of accomplished high school students from low-income families by broadening their dreams and preparing them for college success.



Minds Matter of Los Angeles is a volunteer-based, not-for-profit organization that provides a rigorous academic program for academically-achieving high school students from low-income families typically annually earning less than $25,000.



Students enroll as sophomores, and for three years, spend every Saturday throughout the school year developing skills and enhancing academic performance to prepare for college success and beyond.



The Minds Matter program includes:



- Tutoring in math, writing, and critical thinking

- Standardized test preparation

- Dedicated mentoring

- Formal leadership development

- Financial literacy skills

- Life skills workshops and outside speakers

- Participation in leading academic summer programs around the country and world

- Guidance through college admissions and financial aid processes



Press Contact

Bill Admans, 818-517-8755

bill@mindsmatterla.org



Minds Matter of Los Angeles

19360 Rinaldi Street #705,

Porter Ranch CA 91326