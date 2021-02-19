New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2021 -- Reports and Data's newest report, titled 'Global Low Power Wide Area Network Market,' is primarily focused on the historical and current market analyses. The report stresses on the most fundamental factors that are expected to influence the growth of the Low Power Wide Area Network industry over the forecast years. Our team of market analysts has offered meaningful insights into the industry's future growth prospects, implementing a set of avant-garde analytical tools, such as Porter's Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and investment analysis. The report entails significant market information, assessed through both primary and secondary research methodologies, and derives industry-leading insights to help readers get an accurate idea of the ever-evolving Low Power Wide Area Network market.



This report comprises drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the Low power wide area network market; and extensive value chain analysis, patent analysis, analysis of the current manufacturing capability and technology status, commercialization potential in different devices, along with market size forecasts till 2026.



Leading companies profiled in the report:



LORIOT (Switzerland), Semtech Corporation (California), NWave Technologies (London), WAVIoT (Texas), SIGFOX (France), Ingenu (San Diego), Link Labs (Maryland), Weightless SIG, and Senet, Inc. (Portsmouth).



Technology Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)



Managed Services

Professional Services



Network Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)



Public Sector

Private Sector



End user application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)



Smart waste management

Smart buildings

Smart Gas and Water Metering

Smart Streetlights

Smart Parking

Livestock Monitoring

Others



Industry vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD; 2018-2026)



Agriculture

Smart Logistic and Transportation

Healthcare

Industrial Manufacturing

Oil and Gas

Consumer Electronics

Others



Table of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 - 2026

Chapter 3. Low power wide area network (LPWAN) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

3.1. Low power wide area network (LPWAN) Market Segmentation Analysis

3.2. Low power wide area network (LPWAN) Market Value Chain Analysis, 2017-2026

3.3. Low power wide area network (LPWAN) Market Impact Analysis

3.3.1. Market driver analysis

3.3.1.1. Increasing usage of long range connectivity between devices

3.3.1.2. Increasing adoption of advanced technologies like, IoT and M2M

3.3.1.3. Lesser power consumption

3.3.1.4. Lesser technology cost

3.3.2. Market restraint analysis

3.3.2.1. Data security concerns…



Regional analysis covers:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Highlights from the Low Power Wide Area Network Market Report:



Comprehensive overview of the Low Power Wide Area Network Market along with detailed analysis of the current and emerging trends of the industry.

Detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of the market with company profile, product portfolio, and expansion strategies

Comprehensive assessment of the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, and other collaborations

In-depth regional analysis to provide a detailed understanding of the market spread and competition in key regions of the market

Complete assessment of the risks, trends, demands, opportunities, and threats in the industry

Strategic recommendations to the new players and established countries to assist them in gaining a strong foothold in the market



