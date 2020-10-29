New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2020 -- The Low power wide area network market is expected to grow from USD 1.3 Billion in 2018 to USD 25.4 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 52.9% during the forecast period. Increasing usage long range connectivity between devices, increasing adoption of advanced technologies like, IoT and M2M, lesser power consumption, lesser technology cost, increasing demand for connectivity in various industries, rise of advanced technologies, such as smart cities and smart buildings, and emergence of smart and intelligent devices are some of the driving factors of the market.



The report is updated with the latest happenings in the Low Power Wide Area Network market across the globe pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic, which has been declared a public health emergency, has disrupted the lives across the world since its outbreak in late 2019. The pandemic has severely affected the Low Power Wide Area Network industry and many of its key segments due to supply chain disruptions and financial difficulties it has caused.



The investigative research report offers a complete analysis of the challenges, restraining factors, market growth prospects, technological and product advancements, R&D developments, threats, competitive landscape, regional bifurcation, and lucrative investment opportunities. The research sheds light on the strategic initiatives taken by the prominent players to gain a robust footing in the market.



Key Benefits of the Low Power Wide Area Network Report:



Clear understanding of the Low Power Wide Area Network industry and a detailed value chain analysis

Comprehensive view of the current market scenario along with historical analysis and a forecast estimation

Panoramic view of the competitive landscape to provide a competitive edge to the readers

Strategic recommendations to assist in the informed decision-making process and formulating investment strategies



Major Players Profiled in the Report:



LORIOT (Switzerland), Semtech Corporation (California), NWave Technologies (London), WAVIoT (Texas), SIGFOX (France), Ingenu (San Diego), Link Labs (Maryland), Weightless SIG, and Senet, Inc. (Portsmouth).



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Low Power Wide Area Network market on the basis of type, application, distribution channel, and region:



Technology Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)



Managed Services

Professional Services



Network Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)



Public Sector

Private Sector



End user application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)



Smart waste management

Smart buildings

Smart Gas and Water Metering

Smart Streetlights

Smart Parking

Livestock Monitoring

Others



Industry vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD; 2018-2026)



Agriculture

Smart Logistic and Transportation

Healthcare

Industrial Manufacturing

Oil and Gas

Consumer Electronics

Others



Low Power Wide Area Network Market Analysis by Regional Bifurcation:



The report is segmented into key regions of the world to offer a better understanding of the market based on production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, presence of key market players, import/export, revenue share and contribution, and market share and size.



The key regions assessed in the report are:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report also offers a SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape along with a detailed analysis of M&A activities, partnerships, business expansion deals, and technological and product portfolio.



