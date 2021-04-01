Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2021 -- A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 181 pages, titled as 'Global Low Speed Electric Vehicle (LSEV) Market 2020-2030 by Product (Two-wheelers, Three-wheelers, Four-wheelers), Voltage, Battery, Vehicle Type, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. Latest analysis highlights high growth emerging players and leaders by market share that are currently attracting exceptional attention. The identification of hot and emerging players is completed by profiling 50+ Industry players; some of the profiled players are AGT Electric Cars, Bintelli Electric Vehicles, Bradshaw Electric Vehicles, Byvin, Groupe Renault, HDK Electric Vehicles, Ingersoll Rand, Inc., Ligier Group, Polaris Industries, Renault SA, Shandong Shifeng (Group), Speedway Electric, Textron Inc., Yamaha Motors Co. Ltd., Yujie Group. The Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to see some stability post Q2,2020 and may grow further during forecast year 2021-2026



Summary

Global low speed electric vehicle market will reach $22.35 billion by 2030, growing by 12.3% annually over 2020-2030 owing to stringent environmental regulations, improvement in electric vehicle R&D, advanced battery technology, and government subsidies.

Highlighted with 84 tables and 89 figures, this 181-page report "Global Low Speed Electric Vehicle (LSEV) Market 2020-2030 by Product (Two-wheelers, Three-wheelers, Four-wheelers), Voltage, Battery, Vehicle Type, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global low speed electric vehicle market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate and forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

- Market Structure

- Growth Drivers

- Restraints and Challenges

- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

- Porter's Fiver Forces



The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global low speed electric vehicle market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Voltage, Battery, Vehicle Type, End User, and Region.



Based on Product, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2020-2030 included in each section.

- Two-wheelers (E-Bikes, E-Scooters, Motorcycles, Kick Scooters, Other Two-wheelers)

- Three-wheelers

- Four-wheelers



Based on Voltage, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2020-2030 included in each section.

- 24V, 36V, 48V, 60V, 72V



Based on Battery, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2020-2030 included in each section.

- Lithium-Ion Battery LSEV, Lead-Acid Battery LSEV, Other Battery LSEV



Based on Vehicle Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2020-2030 included in each section.

- Passenger LSEV, Heavy-duty LSEV, Utility LSEV, Off-road LSEV



Based on End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2020-2030 included in each section.

- Golf Courses, Tourist Destinations, Hotels & Resorts, Transport Terminals, Residential & Commercial Premises, Other End Users



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2020-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Voltage, Battery, and Vehicle Type over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global low speed electric vehicle market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD's Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

AGT Electric Cars, Bintelli Electric Vehicles, Bradshaw Electric Vehicles, Byvin, Groupe Renault, HDK Electric Vehicles, Ingersoll Rand, Inc., Ligier Group, Polaris Industries, Renault SA, Shandong Shifeng (Group), Speedway Electric, Textron Inc., Yamaha Motors Co. Ltd., Yujie Group



1 Introduction 9

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 9

1.2 Research Methodology 13

1.3 Executive Summary 19

2 Market Overview and Dynamics 22

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 22

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 29

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 32

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 35

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis 39

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product 43

3.1 Market Overview by Product 43

3.2 Two-wheelers 45

3.3 Three-wheelers 52

3.4 Four-wheelers 53

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Voltage 54

4.1 Market Overview by Voltage 54

4.2 24V 56

4.3 36V 57

4.4 48V 58

4.5 60V 59

4.6 72V 60

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Battery 61

5.1 Market Overview by Battery 61

5.2 Lithium-Ion Battery LSEV 63

5.3 Lead-Acid Battery LSEV 64

5.4 Other Battery LSEV 65

....Continued



It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.



