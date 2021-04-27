The low sulfur marine fuel market is estimated to gain momentum during the forecast period owing to increasing regulations that are favoring its adoption.
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2021 -- The International Maritime Organization (IMO) imposed a few regulations which encouraged the adoption of low sulfur marine fuels. These regulations are estimated to boost demand for the low sulfur marine fuel and, in turn, fuel its market growth.
Market Drivers
The changing regulations have an impact on its adoption in the transport industry. The transportation industry is considered to be the major contributor of sulfur and its oxides release into the environment. The sulfur dioxide has several effects on health, which increases concerns among people and governments of countries. Thus, the regulations are estimated to create favorable environment for low sulfur marine fuel and is likely to benefit the growth of the market.
Low Sulphur Marine Fuel Market: Market Participants
Gazpromneft Marine Bunker LLC
Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc.
Lukoil-Bunker LLC
ExxonMobil Corporation
Chemoil Energy Limited
Chevron Corporation
BP PLC
Royal Dutch Shell PLC
LUKOIL
Sinopec Group
Regional Analysis
Regionally, the market is dominated by North America owing to increasing its applications across industries for a key fuel, especially in boilers. Additionally, higher use of oil for electricity, heat, and energy generation by major manufacturers. These manufacturers are looking for a better alternative to oil to comply with several environmental laws implemented by governments in the region are driving the growth of the global low sulfur marine fuel market.
Low Sulphur Marine Fuel: Segmentation
By Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Gallons, 2017–2027)
Heavy Fuel Oils (HFO)
Low sulfur fuel oil (LSFO)
Ultra-low sulfur fuel oil (ULSFO)
High sulfur fuel oil (HSFO)
Distillates
By Seller Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Gallons, 2017–2027)
Oil Producers
Large Independent Distributors
Small Independent Distributors
By End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Gallons, 2017–2027)
Tanker vessels
Container vessels
Bulk and General cargo vessels
By Region (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Gallons, 2017–2027)
North-America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Middle-East and Africa
Latin America
Highlights of the TOC:
1. Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Key Low Sulfur Marine Fuel market segments
1.3 Major players
1.4 Market analysis by product
1.5 Market analysis by application
1.6 Report timeline
2. Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Low Sulfur Marine Fuel market size
2.2 Latest Low Sulfur Marine Fuel market trends
2.3 Key growth trends
3. Competitive Landscape
3.1 Global Low Sulfur Marine Fuel market key players
3.2 Global Low Sulfur Marine Fuel size by manufacturers
3.3 Products of major players
3.4 Entry barriers in the Low Sulfur Marine Fuel market
3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances
Continue…
