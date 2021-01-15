New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2021 -- The International Maritime Organization (IMO) imposed a few regulations which encouraged the adoption of low sulfur marine fuels. These regulations are estimated to boost demand for the low sulfur marine fuel and, in turn, fuel its market growth.



Market Drivers



The changing regulations have an impact on its adoption in the transport industry. The transportation industry is considered to be the major contributor of sulfur and its oxides release into the environment. The sulfur dioxide has several effects on health, which increases concerns among people and governments of countries. Thus, the regulations are estimated to create favorable environment for low sulfur marine fuel and is likely to benefit the growth of the market.



Low Sulphur Marine Fuel Market: Market Participants



Gazpromneft Marine Bunker LLC

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc.

Lukoil-Bunker LLC

ExxonMobil Corporation

Chemoil Energy Limited

Chevron Corporation

BP PLC

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

LUKOIL

Sinopec Group

Regional Analysis



Regionally, the market is dominated by North America owing to increasing its applications across industries for a key fuel, especially in boilers. Additionally, higher use of oil for electricity, heat, and energy generation by major manufacturers. These manufacturers are looking for a better alternative to oil to comply with several environmental laws implemented by governments in the region are driving the growth of the global low sulfur marine fuel market.



Low Sulphur Marine Fuel: Segmentation



By Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Gallons, 2017–2027)



Heavy Fuel Oils (HFO)

Low sulfur fuel oil (LSFO)

Ultra-low sulfur fuel oil (ULSFO)

High sulfur fuel oil (HSFO)

Distillates



By Seller Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Gallons, 2017–2027)



Oil Producers

Large Independent Distributors

Small Independent Distributors

By End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Gallons, 2017–2027)



Tanker vessels

Container vessels

Bulk and General cargo vessels



By Region (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Gallons, 2017–2027)



North-America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle-East and Africa

Latin America



