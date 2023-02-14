Low VOC Adhesives Market Is Estimated to Be Worth $63.3 Billion by 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2023 -- The report "Low VOC Adhesives Market by Technology (Water-based, Hot-melt, Reactive), Chemistry (Acrylic Polymer Emulsion, PVA Emulsion, VAE Emulsion, EVA Emulsion, SBC, Polyurethane, epoxy), End-Use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", The market size for Low VOC adhesives is projected to grow from USD 49.5 billion in 2021 to USD 63.3 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 5.0%. Growing demand for Low VOC adhesives from Construction and Woodworking industries and environmental regulations in North America & Europe are the key driving factors for the market.



Transportation is the fastest-growing segment of the overall Low VOC adhesives market.

Transportation is the fastest-growing segment of the overall Low VOC adhesives market. In the automotive industry, Low VOC adhesives help automotive manufacturers to reduce vehicle weight as well as offer additional stiffness and rigidity to the vehicle without affecting riding comfort. They also increase the longevity of the vehicle. Adhesives provide car manufacturers with the option of using thinner metal panels to build cars with lighter bodies which results in lower fuel consumption and reduced CO2 emission. The increasing need to bond different lightweight materials without compromising on bonding strength and reduction in CO2 emissions are expected to drive the growth of the low VOC adhesives market in the transportation end-use industry during the forecast period.



APAC is the largest Low VOC adhesives market during the forecast period.

APAC accounts for the largest share of the Low VOC adhesives market in the region. The Low VOC adhesives market in the region is characterized by low production cost and the presence of a large number of players that serve the emerging local markets such as China, India, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia and a few smaller Southeast Asian countries. The use of low VOC adhesives in the transportation end-use industry is likely to be driven by increasing government regulations in the region for indoor air quality in passenger vehicles and stringent automotive OEM standards.



The key players profiled in the Low VOC adhesives market report are Henkel (Germany), 3M (USA), H.B. Fuller (USA), Sika AG (Switzerland), and Bostik, Arkema (France).