New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2020 -- The global Low-VOC Coating Additive market is forecasted to reach USD 8.70 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The low VOC coating is finding applications in the developed and developing nations due to the rising environmental regulations. The growing concern regarding the impact of the volatile organic compounds on the environment has led environment agencies to force manufacturers to reduce their VOC content in their product. Thus, an increase in demand for low VOC content additives from end-users is fueling the growth of the market.



The report is updated with the latest happenings in the Low-VOC Coating Additive market across the globe pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic, which has been declared a public health emergency, has disrupted the lives across the world since its outbreak in late 2019. The pandemic has severely affected the Low-VOC Coating Additive industry and many of its key segments due to supply chain disruptions and financial difficulties it has caused. There has been a significant decrease in the demand and changes in trends as the population is adjusting to a COVID-19 world. The report assesses the initial impact of the crisis and offers a future outlook on the impact to offer a better understanding of the market dynamics in a post-COVID-19 scenario.



The investigative research report offers a complete analysis of the challenges, restraining factors, market growth prospects, technological and product advancements, R&D developments, threats, competitive landscape, regional bifurcation, and lucrative investment opportunities. The research sheds light on the strategic initiatives taken by the prominent players to gain a robust footing in the market.



Major Players Profiled in the Report:



Allnex, BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, Elementis PLC, Altana AG, Huntsman, DOW, OM Group, Inc., Applied Plastics Co., Inc., and Berger Paints India Limited, have been profiled in the report. They are the major manufacturers of the product.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Low-VOC Coating Additive market on the basis of type, technology, application, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Rheology modifiers

Defoamer

Dispersants

Wetting agent



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



High-Solids

Powder based

Radiation Cure



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Automotive Coatings

Wood Coatings

Architectural Coatings

Industrial Coatings

Packaging Coatings

Product Finishes Coatings



Low-VOC Coating Additive Market Analysis by Regional Bifurcation:



The report is segmented into key regions of the world to offer a better understanding of the market based on production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, presence of key market players, import/export, revenue share and contribution, and market share and size.



The key regions assessed in the report are:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The report also offers a SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape along with a detailed analysis of M&A activities, partnerships, business expansion deals, and technological and product portfolio.



