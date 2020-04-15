Low Voltage Thermostat Market Revenue Strategy 2026: Carrier, Emerson, Honeywell International, Schneider Electric, EcoFactor

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2020 -- Low Voltage Thermostat Market study identifies the increasing demand for energy-efficient equipment to be one of the primary growth factors for the low voltage thermostats market. The growing awareness about carbon emissions and the introduction of stringent carbon emission regulations ensure that manufacturers and consumers utilize energy-efficient equipment that do not harm the environment. Using energy-efficient equipment results in reduced impact on the environment, conserved usage of energy, and reduced cost of operation. Increased usage of cooling and heating equipment increases the electricity consumption bill. This will also compel consumers to adopt smart and central heating thermostats to regulate the electricity usage and reduce electricity expenditure.



A detailed study on Low Voltage Thermostat Market complied by primary and secondary research and validated by industry experts. If you are planning to understand the Low Voltage Thermostat market in and out, then this is a must have report. You will also get free analyst support with this report.



The integration of mobile devices with smart thermostats will be one of the key trends contributing to the growth of the low voltage thermostats market. The heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) industry is increasingly integrating smartphones with the HVAC systems in the residential and commercial sectors. Mobile phone applications enable consumers to connect with the device and the maintenance teams. Smart thermostats are low voltage thermostats that are connected to smartphones and can monitor and control the ambient temperature in addition to, developing efficient combined cooling and heating devices with web control. Smart thermostats also have energy-saving capabilities and energy consumption pattern identification that helps in reducing the energy consumption of the user.



Segment by Key players:

- Carrier

- Emerson

- Honeywell International

- Schneider Electric

- EcoFactor

- GridPoint

- Ingersoll Rand-Trane

- LUX PRODUCTS

- Nest Labs

- Quby



Segment by Type:

- Automatic

- Semi-automatic



Segment by Application:

- Industrial Equipment

- Other



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Low Voltage Thermostat Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Low Voltage Thermostat Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Low Voltage Thermostat Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Low Voltage Thermostat Market Forecast

4.5.1. Low Voltage Thermostat Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Low Voltage Thermostat Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Low Voltage Thermostat Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Low Voltage Thermostat Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Low Voltage Thermostat Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Low Voltage Thermostat Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Low Voltage Thermostat Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Low Voltage Thermostat Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Low Voltage Thermostat Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Low Voltage Thermostat Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Low Voltage Thermostat Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Low Voltage Thermostat Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



