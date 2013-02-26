Low2buy-Auction Hub for Buyers and Sellers

Sioux City, IA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Low2Buy, a project of Skytech Network, serves as an online auction marketplace for buyers and sellers. Low2buy online marketplace offers a platform for merchants to sell their products in a number of categories. Prospective buyers can choose products from a variety of categories as well as a number of stores.



Buyers and sellers can register with the site to become members after which the sellers can put up their products for auction and the buyers can choose the products that they wish to purchase. There is no fee charged to use the site to bid for the products available on the site. The site offers payment gateways such as Paypal, RSB Worldpay, 2Checkout, Nochex, Amazon payment etc. to facilitate easy money transactions for purchases.



The categories of products available via Low2Buy online marketplace are apparel and accessories, art and entertainment, business and industries, baby and toddler, cameras and optics, electronics, furniture, health and beauty, media etc. Visitors to the site can opt for the most popular auction items from the features auction listing after logging in to the member’s area. Buyers can also choose products according to stores using the store search option from the stores directory.



Low2buy online marketplace utilizes SSL encryption to provide secure information exchange via the Internet giving strong protection to the personal information of the buyers and sellers. The owner of Low2Buy website said, “We have ensured a secure environment for everyone doing business on Low2Buy. SSL ensures secure transmission of information. A locked security icon on the browser shows that the connection is encrypted.”



A seller will have to have a maximum balance of $50. If this amount is not available in the seller’s account, his account will be suspended until the amount is replenished. However, the auction items of the seller will still be visible on the site but he will be devoid of the ability to view the transaction details until the required amount has been replenished to the account. RSS feeds of the site can be subscribed to in order to get updates about the products available in the site.



For more details regarding Low2Buy online marketplace visit www.low2buy.com



About Low2Buy online marketplace

Low2buy online marketplace is an auction hub where merchants can sell their products and buyers can purchase them through secure payment gateways. The website, which is a project of Skytech Network, offers a platform for large and small brands to sell their products and buyers to deal directly with the brands during purchases.