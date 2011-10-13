Lower Back Pain Treatment Options Provided by Newly Launched Website

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2011 -- According to the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases, 8 out of 10 people will suffer from back pain at some point in their lives. Bernadette Zoeller’s free report, “6 Methods to Get Rid of Back Pain,” aims to help both chronic and acute back pain sufferers gain respite from this common disorder. The report can be downloaded directly from Zoeller’s site at http://thelowbackpaintreatment.com/squeeze-page/squeeze.html.



“It’s not uncommon for your world to feel like it’s been turned upside down when you’re not getting lower back pain relief at home,” said Zoeller. “Not everyone has the time, the money or even the health insurance to keep visiting a doctor. However no one should suffer in silence, and that’s why I created the free report and the website. I wanted back pain sufferers to see that they have lower back pain treatment options.”



The Low Back Pain Treatment Methods website helps readers understand sciatica, one of the most common causes of lower back pain. On the site, Zoeller explains that there are four disorders that cause people to get sciatic pain. She offers detailed information about those disorders, suggesting that they can negatively affect muscle imbalance.



“Once the imbalance is corrected, back pain sufferers usually see a very positive difference in the way they feel,” said Zoeller. “The key is determining which one of those sciatic disorders you’re suffering from. Once you understand that part of the problem you can move forward towards a pain-free back.”



To download a free copy of Zoeller’s report, “6 Methods to Get Rid of Back Pain,” visit her site at

http://thelowbackpaintreatment.com/squeeze-page/squeeze.html.



About Low Back Pain Treatment Methods:

Launched in September 2011, the Low Back Treatment Methods affiliate website offers advice to back pain sufferers of all ages. The site provides some causes of back pain as well as an informational review of Dr. Robert Duvall’s Lose the Back Pain System. Visitors to the site can also download a free copy of “6 Methods to Get Rid of Back Pain.”