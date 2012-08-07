Lower Cholesterol Naturally: Cardiol Announces Free Trial

Solana Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- If you're one of millions of Americans who are trying to find out how to lower your cholesterol naturally, one company has recently announced that it is stepping up to the plate. Cardiol is a product that is guaranteed to lower your cholesterol within 30 days. The company is offering a free 30 day trial, for a limited time to show people how easy it can be to lower your cholesterol naturally, without using statin drugs.



A company spokesperson says, “Cardiol is the only all-natural supplement that contains the key ingredients that work together to lower cholesterol naturally. Our ingredients have been clinically proven to be as effective as statin drugs to lower cholesterol without the side effects, according to the Mayo Clinic Proceedings in 2008.” The recommended dose, in most instances to lower your cholesterol naturally within 30 days is just one pill per day.



According to the “Centers for Disease Control and Prevention”, having high cholesterol puts you at risk for heart disease, the leading cause of death in the United States. About 1 of every 6 adult Americans has high cholesterol. Cholesterol is a waxy, fat-like substance that your body needs. But, when you have too much in your blood, it can build up on the walls of your arteries. This can lead to heart disease and stroke. By being able to lower your cholesterol naturally, you can avoid many of the problems associated with high cholesterol and unwanted side effects.



Unfortunately, there are no symptoms of high cholesterol, says the CDC. Many people never had their cholesterol checked, so they don't know they're at risk. The good news is that there are steps you can take to prevent high cholesterol – or reduce your levels if they are already high.



Solana Health who offers the Cardiol formula is a company which specializes in lowering cholesterol naturally and safely. Founder David McMahon discovered this natural remedy for high cholesterol out of necessity. He didn't want the side effects of powerful statin drugs, yet wanted a proven method to lower cholesterol naturally. After having personal success with lowering his own cholesterol, David decided to this natural method of lowering cholesterol should be available to everyone.



A 30 day free trial is now being offered by the company for a limited time. To learn more about how to lower cholesterol naturally or about the company, please visit http://products.solanahealth.com/CFREEPR1 or call 888-809-6424 to order your free trial.