Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Although the body needs a certain amount of cholesterol to function properly, when too much is present, a host of problems can ensue, including heart attack and heart disease. A thick, hard deposit, referred to as plaque, can form in the arteries which then narrows the space for blood to flow freely to the heart. Over time, atherosclerosis, or hardening of the arteries, can occur, which can ultimately lead to heart attack and heart disease.



Following a healthy diet, and if needed losing excess weight, not only helps to lower cholesterol, but it can also prevent high cholesterol from occurring in the first place. As it relates to heart disease, high cholesterol is one of the most modifiable risk factors. By making a few lifestyle changes, losing excess weight and choosing healthy and nutritious foods, it is very possible to lower cholesterol and avoid countless diseases, including heart disease.



Decades of scientific research have enabled the professionals at Diet Doc to help thousands of Americans improve their health and lower cholesterol levels by losing unhealthy excess fat safely, rapidly and effectively with their updated prescription hCG diet plans. The physicians at Diet Doc Diet Doc are experts in the science of healthy and fast weight loss and intimately understand how the body responds to prescription hCG in relation to dieting. Diet Doc's nutritionists receive specialized training in creating customized prescription hCG diet plans that melt excess fat in a safe and natural way.



While the majority of hCG diet plans available on today’s market continue to follow the dangerous and outdated 500-calorie per day 1950s version of the hCG diet, Diet Doc distinguishes itself by offering 100% pure hCG, available by prescription only to qualified clients, nutritionist-designed diet plans that incorporate a wider range of healthy food choices, while allowing patients to consume more than double the daily calories than that of the original hCG diets without compromising patient health or weight loss.



Subsequent to a medical evaluation and doctor consult, qualified patients will work closely with certified nutritionists to design diet plans that are unique to each patient and their specific nutritional needs while fitting comfortably into every lifestyle and considering any health concern. The customized diet plans, along with a complementary Diet Doc prescription hCG compatible recipe book, make meal planning simple, exciting, and interesting to follow while the fast weight loss motivates dieters to continue to follow the program.



Diet Doc offers the most advanced version of the prescription hCG diet, modernized and modified, and now able to trigger weight loss in the most difficult to target areas of the body. Decades of fast weight loss research reveals that pure, prescription strength hCG, when coupled with nutrient-rich diet plans, has the ability to stimulate the hypothalamus to target years of stored and trapped fat, releasing it into the bloodstream to be burned as a primary source of energy, resulting in a slimmer waistline, lower cholesterol numbers, and a reduced risk for heart attack and heart disease.



Each patient's life changing fast weight loss journey is medically supervised and monitored with constant communication between patients and expert staff, including physicians, nurses, nutritionists, and coaches. Diet Doc's support team is available Monday through Saturday for consultation, eager to lend unlimited guidance, encouragement and support to assure safe and successful and permanent weight loss. Diet Doc's prescription hCG diet plans produce healthy weight loss, targeting the body’s stored fat deposits and melting away pounds and inches, resulting in improved overall health, lower cholesterol and a reduced risk for heart disease.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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