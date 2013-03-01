Lower Cost of Ownership Reports Hand Truck Leader Magliner

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- Two-wheel hand trucks by Magliner have a stronger, simpler locking activation mechanism as well as heavier extruded cross-section adds exceptional strength and impact resistance. There are multiple tread types and optional brakes make loading and delivery convenient and safe.



Stampings reduce maintenance and lower cost of ownership. Magliner extrusions are made from aircraft aluminum alloy tempered for high strength and optimum ductility manufactured to Aluminum Association Standards. Magliner steel components are high carbon content plated to premium grade condition of ASTM specification.



Magliner wheels include a proprietary sealed bearing with lifetime lubrication. All wheels incorporate tread compounds designed for durability and high coefficient of friction to provide long life and easy rolling.



These hand trucks have an ergonomically designed hand grip developed with input from NIOSH (The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.)



A wide variety of accessories are also available to compliment the use of the two-wheel hand trucks.



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



The Magline difference has distinct advantages in a variety of products including…

- Two-Wheel Hand Trucks

- Convertible Trucks

- Brake Trucks

- Bottle Water Hand Trucks

- Powered Stair Climbers

- Bulk Delivery Trucks



Founded in 1947, Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. D. Brian Law, Chairman and CEO, recently explained, “We believe it’s our responsibility to maintain and build on our legacy of value, quality, and innovation. We continue to develop safer and more efficient delivery products and systems.”



