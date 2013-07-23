Lower Cost of Ownership Reports Hand Truck Leader Magliner

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Magliner wheels include a proprietary sealed bearing with lifetime lubrication. All wheels incorporate tread compounds designed for durability and high coefficient of friction to provide long life and easy rolling. The hand trucks have an ergonomically designed hand grip developed with input from NIOSH (The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.) A wide variety of accessories are also available to compliment the use of the two-wheel hand trucks. Two-wheel hand trucks by Magliner have a stronger, simpler locking activation mechanism as well as heavier extruded cross-section adds exceptional strength and impact resistance. There are multiple tread types and optional brakes make loading and delivery convenient and safe. Stampings reduce maintenance and lower cost of ownership. Magliner extrusions are made from aircraft aluminum alloy tempered for high strength and optimum ductility manufactured to Aluminum Association Standards. Magliner steel components are high carbon content plated to premium grade condition of ASTM specification.



Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Magline, Inc. will be exhibiting at booth #422 during the National Beer Wholesalers Association’s (NBWA) 76th Annual Convention & Trade Show. The tradeshow will take place September 29 - October 2, 2013, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prior to the NBWA show, Magline will be exhibiting at booth #7457 at the upcoming PACK EXPO Conference in Las Vegas, September 23-25 and the International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) at the Marriott World Center, Orlando, Florida on October 14-16, 2013 located at booth #923.



