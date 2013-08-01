Lower Costs and Quality Health Services Driving Asian Medical Tourism Market

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Asian medical tourism industry has been growing at a rapid pace for the last few years and has become a key attraction for the foreign medical tourists. The industry has gained ground on rising healthcare costs, long waiting time, and in some cases, unavailability of quality healthcare (as in the Middle-East). As the Asian countries are upgrading in terms of quality health services and offers cheap treatment, the region has become a preferred destination for foreign patients. According to our new research report, “Asian Medical Tourism Market Forecast to 2015”, the medical tourism market of Asia is anticipated to post a CAGR of around 26.5% during 2013 to 2015.



Further, stupendous rise in the flow of foreign patients to Asia can be attributed to improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing number of corporate hospitals (such as Escort, Apollo, Wockhardt, Raffles Hospital, Bumrungrad Hospital, and Parkway), expert doctors, high success rate of complex surgeries, low-cost treatment, almost zero waiting-time, and the unique combination of treatment and vacation. Among the medical tourism destinations, six Asian countries (Thailand, Singapore, India, Malaysia, Korea, and the Philippines) are expected to be the most potential destinations in the coming years.



Research Analysis & Highlights



The report, “Asian Medical Tourism Market Forecast to 2015” by RNCOS spread over 70 pages provides detailed analysis of the Asian medical tourism market. The report identified major medical tourism destinations of Asian region and provides detailed analysis and future forecast for the medical tourism market, and medical tourist arrivals till 2015 in these Asian countries.



In order to provide a complete snapshot of the industry, we have provided a brief overview of the drivers and trends prevailing in the Asian medical tourism industry. Lastly, prominent industry players such as Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Bumrungrad International Hospital, and so on, have also been covered with focus on their business overview and industry activities.



Some of the report’s key highlights include:



- Thailand is the biggest medical tourism market in Asia

- Korea is the fastest growing medical tourism market

- Thailand’s spa market is expected to witness high growth in coming years

- Wellness Tourism is a flourishing industry in Asia, presenting immense potential for the players



