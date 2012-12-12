Lowering the Risk and Cost of Hiring CNC Operators Improved with Scientific Management Techniques

Londonderry, NH -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- The CNC Test Device is designed to screen and train for CNC setup operators with production responsibilities. The devise provides a means of quantitatively screening for CNC operator setup positions, for use in evaluating job applicants, and as a grading device for training purposes.



Employee candidates are given assessment instructions, a job setup sheet, and given an opportunity to become familiar with the CNC machine. The assessment identifies and measures the candidates ability to setup the work holding devise and indicate square, ability to zero out X-Y-&-Z axis, measure and load a tool table for four different cutting tools, use edge finder-flip indicator- height gauge-dial caliper-and-micrometer correctly, read a print and follow setup sheet, and manufacture CNC part from machinable wax and verify part has been made correctly to QC inspection sheet.



The CNC Selection-Evaluation Assessment program takes the uncertainty out of the hiring process. No longer will hiring managers need to hope a candidate possesses the skills and experience they represent. The assessment program separates individuals by skill levels, identifying the strongest candidates to drive productivity in the shop.



Scientific Management Techniques, http://www.scientific-management.com, has delivered industrial skills training and assessment services for four decades. There are two primary objectives when providing industrial training delivers highly effective training that immediately impacts productivity, and delivers the training quickly and efficiently returning manpower back to production as soon as possible



SMT achieves these objectives due to the demand-driven curriculum design and the extensive use of over two hundred (200) hands-on training aids. The on-going skills shortage mandates this robust curriculum and training methodology; it translates efficiently into formal education as schools work with industry to identify effective training solutions creating workers with the required skillsets. SMT continues to deliver training in industrial facilities and works closely with schools and community colleges.



