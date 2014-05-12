Lowfatchick.com Offers Twitter Followers Chance to Win a $50 Target Gift Card

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Lowfatchick.com has a lot to celebrate. First of all the online healthy eating recipe guide is celebrating the huge success of their site that helps people to learn about healthy cooking. The site publishes healthy recipes and share expert advice articles and all the latest news on healthy eating too give people the information and tools needed to eat healthily and become slimmer. Secondly they are celebrating the upgrade of their website that was needed to handle the huge increase of visitors, and now they want to share their celebrations with their readers.



The online healthy eating website are offering users of the site who follow them on Twitter from now until the 25th May, the chance to win $50 Target Gift Card. All people have to do for a chance of winning is to follow Low Fat Chick on Twitter, and then they will automatically be entered into the competition.



The new look healthy recipe website has many new features which include the new recipe box feature and also the free recipe EBook that is available for download that is full of great tasty recipe that are healthy.



Low Fat Chick is seen as an important site on the Internet with its clear message that eating healthy can reduce weight and improve weight. With obesity being such a serious problem around the world and with over 60% of the adult being overweight with 37% being obese, it is important more people eat healthily.



Doctors have warned that more people need to eat healthy foods and cook foods from scratch instead of buying meals from the supermarket. According to the health experts, people who are overweight or obese have a higher risk of developing serious health issues, which include Type 2 diabetes, depression, as well as some forms of cancer.



With more people becoming health consciousness, lowfatchick.com is giving people the help and advice they need to cook great healthy recipes that are available from their website.



For more information about Low Fat Chick or to see the huge range or healthy recipes they have on offer, please visit http://lowfatchick.com



About Low Fat Chick

Low Fat Chick is owned by Smitten Skin Care, LLC. The online magazine wants to help people eat healthily and lose weight through great healthy recipes.



The Low Fat Chick



Media Contact

Name: Summer Jeter

Email Address: lowfatchick@gmail.com

Phone: 551-998-5112