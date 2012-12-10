Lowlands Whitetails in Lowville, New York Host 2012 Wounded Warrior

Lowville, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2012 -- Lowlands Whitetails Deer Ranch hosted a free hunt on November 22nd and 23rd 2012 for a Wounded Warrior. Paul Miller was the guest of honor chosen by the local New York chapter of the NRA. Hero Miller was accompanied by his wife Tina on the two day hunt.



Mr. Miller has served 28 years in the U.S. military, seeing battle in places including Iraq. His wife Tina has also served in the Armed Forces and did a tour in the battle against terror in Iraq as well. Joe is not letting his wounds get in the way of life, the Lowlands Whitetails hunt was just another stone turned in his active life.



“It was a privilege to host Paul and Tina Miller” says Lowlands Whitetails owner Mr. Zehr. He went along to say “Lowlands Whitetails has been blessed by having met Paul and Tina”. The hunting guide spoke excitedly about the days out saying, “Saturday dawned with blowing snow and temperatures in the lower 20's. Paul had sat in the woods on Friday afternoon and saw many large bucks but we wanted to wait for something real big!” as he laughed. “After sitting out all morning, Paul took a big buck Saturday afternoon. We were all excited!” Pictures were taken and jokes were traded, just good memories for the Miller couple to remind them that life never needs to be boring.



In appreciation of their sacrifices, Lowlands Whitetails donated a 140 point buck to NRA, who in turn gave it to Paul as a gift. “We pray that retirement is good to these two. They deserve to enjoy life” said Mr. Zehr.



Lowlands Whitetails is located in Lowville, NY. They are a family oriented deer hunting ranch that offers a hunting lodge and their whitetails score between 110 SCI -250 + SCI and weigh between 150 -250 +. The deer ranch is settled on land that supports healthy deer. The landscape offers tough hunts but the deer ranch is handicap equipped for those that need special assistance.



For more information on Lowlands Whitetails visit http://www.lowlandswhitetails.com