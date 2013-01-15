Loyal Customers Get Free Taxi to London City Airport

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- One of the UK's prestigious taxi supplying firms, Chigwell Cars Ltd has recently announced that their loyal customers can now travel to and from the London City Airport for free. This decision is believed to yield the company a more distinctive position in the upcoming years.



Chigwell Cars specializes in providing various transfer services to people, including Airport Transfers, Seaport Transfers and Group Transfers. The company has highly experienced, well-trained and extremely punctual staff members including drivers, and a fleet of modern vehicles to ensure that the passengers have a safe and comfortable journey. The company's announcement of providing free taxi services to London City Airport has made the people excited, happy and delighted.



The passengers can reserve a taxi to London City Airport either by calling on the company's 24/7 hours active hotline or simply through their website. All the bookings are carried out at the company's base station by the state of the art computer systems. The customer service agents fully assists the customers in choosing the right type of vehicle for themselves through the company's extensive collection that would serve their varying transportation needs the best.



The drivers employed possess genuine driving licenses and pick up the customers from their locations and drop them off to the London City Airport in time. They make sure that the passengers have a relaxing journey and provide them with a friendly and cordial environment. Chigwell Car's London City Airport transfer services are amongst the most reliable and efficient transfer services in the United Kingdom. They are offered at affordable rates and passengers don't need to pay any hidden or additional charges unless otherwise quoted by the company.



About Chigwell Cars Ltd.

The company has been working for 25 years now, with full dedication, devotion and commitment. This is why it acquires a distinctive place in the transportation industry. Chigwell Car's City Airport Taxi services are laudable, prompt and effective. All of the vehicles are authorized and have state of the art navigation systems that accurately position the vehicles throughout their journey, making the passengers feeling safe and secure.



The company provides clean, fresh and comfortable cabs to the passengers to travel to and from London City Airport. The drivers are well-aware of all the routes and take the customers to their respective destinations in time. The Chigwell's City Airport car hire is done in advance by either mailing the company's officials or meeting them in person. Over and above, the company also provides baby seats upon special request from the customers.



Contact Info:

Chigwell Cars Ltd.

183 Manor Road,

Chigwell

Essex,

IG7 5QB

Tel: +44 020 500 7777

Fax: +44 020 500 1125

Email: info@chigwell-cars.com

Web: www.chigwell-cars.com