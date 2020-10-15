Loyalty Management Market Strength, Major Type, Key Application and Leading Companies Forecast Till 2026 : Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2020 -- The global loyalty management program market is likely to gain momentum from the strict government rules and regulations on customer services. Fortune Business Insights, in a published report, titled, "Loyalty Management" Market, Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Customer Retention, Customer Loyalty, Channel Loyalty), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By End-User (BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Retail, Travel and Hospitality, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Hospitality, and Others) And Geography Forecast till 2026," states that the global loyalty management market is anticipated to reach US$ 7,126.8 Mn by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.84% during the forecast period from 2020 – 2026. The market was valued at US$ 2,133.2 Mn in 2018.



Top Players



Comarch

IBM

Oracle

Aimia

SAP

Verizon

Bond Brand Loyalty

Tibco Software

Capillary

ICF Next

Antavo

Maritz

Blueocean

Epsilon

Kobie Marketing

Increasing Investments in Technologically Advanced Solutions to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific



The global loyalty management market is geographically segmented into the Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Latin America, and North America. Amongst these regions, in the year 2018, North America had generated US$ 778.8 Mn in terms of revenue in the global market. Fortune Business Insights predicts that the region will remain in its dominating position throughout the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the existence of numerous technologically advanced companies and persistent research and development activities to develop technology infrastructure. Also, the rate of active loyalty programs in this region has been increasing day by day. Major market players operating in this region are focusing on driving profit by achieving the best customer experience. Hence, solution providers are shifting towards offering unique online loyalty reward programs across the companies.



Loyalty Management Market Landscape and Market Scenario Includes:



Current market size estimate

Revenues by players Top Companies

Market size by product categories

Market size by regions/country

The Asia Pacific market, meanwhile was valued at US$ 462.3 Mn in 2018. The region is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This is likely to occur as the large enterprises are investing a huge amount of money on technologically advanced loyalty management solution. This will, in turn, raise the adoption of such solutions. Furthermore, increasing focus on customer-centric relationships as well as rapid usage of smartphone technologies is likely to fuel global loyalty management market revenue in this region.



Segmentation



1. By Type



Customer Retention

Customer Loyalty

Channel Loyalty

2. By Deployment



On-Premise

Cloud

3. By Organization size



SME'S

Large Enterprises

4. By End-user



Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecommunication

Retail

Travel and Hospitality

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Hospitality

5. By Region



North America (S. and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Kobie Marketing and Capillary Focus on Innovative Product Launches to Attract Customers



Kobie Marketing, a developer of solutions to drive customer loyalty, based in Florida, announced that it has launched Kobie Alchemy X in May 2020. It is the next-generation real-time loyalty platform that is developed using configuration as a key component. It has eliminated the need for custom development when modified, or new business requirements come up. Moreover, Kobie Alchemy X is infused with a marketer-friendly, advanced interface to seamlessly guide the users through the creation of contextual customer interactions.



Capillary Technologies, a mobile loyalty solution provider, headquartered in Singapore, unveiled DealHunt in January 2020. It is considered to be the first shopping app that offers exclusive deals and coupons across more than 20 categories. Customer can choose from over a thousand brands on both offline and online platforms. These include health, beauty, electronics, food, travel, beauty, and more genres. The iOS version will be available later this month while the Android version is already available for download on Google Play Store.



INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:



May 2020: Kobie Marketing announced the launch of Kobie Alchemy X, the next-generation real-time loyalty platform under the Kobie Loyalty Cloud.

January 2020: Capillary Technologies has launched DealHunt its first absolute deals and coupons shopping app. This app enables the customers to enjoy loyalty offers and deals across all categories like as fashion, food, health, travel, and others.

