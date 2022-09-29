Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2022 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Loyalty Ventures Inc. .



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Loyalty Ventures Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Plano, TX based Loyalty Ventures Inc. provides consumer loyalty solutions.



On November 5, 2021, Loyalty Ventures Inc. became a publicly-traded company after its separation from Alliance Data Systems Corporation.



On June 8, 2022, Loyalty Ventures Inc. disclosed that its AIR MILES Reward Program segment and AIR MILES' Sponsor, Sobeys were unable to align on extension terms; consequently, Sobeys provided notice of its intent to exit the program on a region-by-region basis, beginning with Atlantic Canada, between August and the first quarter of 2023.



Loyalty Ventures Inc stated, "Given the uncertainty related to the timing of the transition of Sobeys' additional regions and the currency and program timing issues often associated with its BrandLoyalty business, Loyalty Ventures will re-evaluate its 2022 revenue and EBITDA guidance when there is more clarity, which management hopes to have by the time of its second-quarter earnings release".



