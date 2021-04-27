LOZICS: A Software for Logistics Management Companies, Offering Freight Forwarder Solutions

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2021 -- LOZICS is an online transport ERP software. The software is a digital product developed by BNG Infotech Private Limited. Since the year 1995, they have providing quality services, and are regarded as a market leader offering excellent solutions to logistics companies. LOZICS was developed through several devoted years of rigorous research, and collective efforts from technicians and domain experts. More so, the software is GST-compliant and integrated with third-party systems using Application Programming Interface. The solutions offered by LOZICS are used by a vast number of logistics companies to digitise their business operations, as LOZICS leverages the most efficient implementation strategy to offer instant and desired outcomes.



In response to a query, LOZIC's spokesperson commented, "Priority supports are offered to every user of LOZICS. This results to a 99.99% service level. BNG Infotech has non-stop cloud telephony system, dedicated relationship managers, support portal, as well as group and individual support mails. LOZICS ERP logistics software supports several devices, which makes it accessible on computers, mobile devices and tablets. It also makes it unnecessary to buy another software for your other devices".



LOZICS is a useful tool for freight forwarders, transport agencies, bulk carriers, fleet owners, Full Truck Load [FTL], 3PL WMS, automobiles carriers, among others. It is made up of combined integrated features that are resourceful for logistics companies to quickly input a large volume of data, avoid data redundancy, as well as to improve their accuracy with lowered processing time. Customers are also given access to LOZICS portal so as to track, access bills, and more. Thus, logistics and transport service providers who need software for logistics management company can give LOZICS a try.



The spokesperson further added, "Irrespective of the type of logistics industry, our freight forwarder and logistics management software were designed to process data and offer expected outcomes. It facilitates processes for fleet owners by helping them to take loads from their own booking, and also to forward from truck to other transporters. LOZICS logistics management system also streamlines operations for automobile carriers, as it helps them become more efficient in managing their fleet operations, transport operations, and accounting".



Furthermore, LOZICS also serves as a freight forwarder system for logistics companies. It is also used by more than 200 exclusive Full Truck Load [FTL] businesses. It helps FTLs to unload and POD in just one process, quickly upload POD, capture extra information in consignment, load many consignments in one truck via connect option, and more. More so, LOZICS helps automobile carriers to import consignment from spreadsheet, offers movement information to customers via auto mailing, among others. Logistics companies that are searching for one of the best freight forwarder software, can therefore consider LOZICS.



LOZICS is a modular software that helps its users with their logistics' needs. It is made up of several customizable modules such as transport operations, finance & accounts, fleet management, and other add-on modules, which include CRM, freight forwarding, 3PL WMS, and more. For more information about what the software offers, interested individuals can visit lozics.in.



