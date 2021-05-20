LOZICS: A Top Transport and Logistics Software, Providing Logistics Companies with Trusted Solutions

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2021 -- LOZICS is a transport and logistics ERP software that was developed in 2005 by BNG Infotech Private Limited. BNG Infotech Private Limited is an ERP software development company based in Delhi, India. LOZICS was created to manage various modes of transportation for companies, including road, air, sea, and train. The software helps logistics service providers to digitise and have complete control of their operations. It also helps with business expansion, productivity as well as with the supervision of critical business procedures. More so, LOZICS is composed of modules such as the transportation management module, fleet management module, transport accounting, and add-on modules, which are all available for customers to choose from based on their requirements.



In response to a query about its services and solutions, LOZIC's spokesperson commented, "At BNG Infotech, we provide foremost and industry-specific intelligent ERP software for logistics companies and retail industries. Our software (LOZICS) is of high-class technology and can manage complex business processes. It helps with supervising and coordinating complicated business roles, thereby improving the growth of companies. Besides, LOZICS facilitates the achieving of goals and objectives, reduces processing time, operating cost, and increases the revenue of various logistics companies".



BNG Infotech Private Limited's logistics and transport management software experience has benefitted more than 300 logistics companies. The solutions they provide through LOZICS are offered to various industry verticals such as Full Truck Load [FTL], freight forwarding, cargo movers, parchoon/retail load, automobile carriers, 3PL warehousing, fleet owners, Part Truck Load [PTL], and more. It puts together many integrated features that allow logistics companies to scan barcodes, track vehicle locations via GPS, generate, print & scan FASTags, eWay bills, among others. Logistics companies in search of the best transport software can give LOZICS a trial.



The spokesperson further added, "LOZICS logistics management system offers automobile carriers a seamless method into managing their transport & fleet operations and accounting. It involves processes that include customer wise billing formats and capturing industry-specific information in consignment, such as engine number. It also imports consignment from a spreadsheet, uses customer-generated consignment number, and implements transhipment functionality without creating manifest".



In addition, various logistics service providers can use LOZICS' freight forwarder and logistics management feature. It helps logistics companies perfectly handle their revenue accounting, data processing, and expected outcomes. LOZICS offers its users access to the cost estimation of trips, trucks, and tyres and lowers the cost of processing data through FASTag, petrol, and payment cards. For one of the best logistics software, logistics service providers can consider LOZICS for reliable solutions.



LOZICS is a transport ERP software owned and managed by a logistic management software company known as BNG Infotech Private Limited. The software was developed through the collective effort of technicians, domain experts, and upon lots of research. LOZICS is also a cloud-based software and can be used as Software as a Service (SaaS).



