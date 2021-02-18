LOZICS: A Transport Management Software Solution

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2021 -- LOZICS is a fully integrated cloud transport ERP software, and it is a licensed trademark of BNG infotech private limited. They have been providing the most technologically advanced business automation ERP solutions to the logistics industry. LOZICS was created after years of rigorous research and joint work from technicians and domain experts. Logistics companies use it to digitise their business operations and get absolute control of business operations. It also combines integrated features from all applications such as transport, accounts, fleet, payment card, and eWay Bills into one ERP. This helps to reduce duplicate workload and reduces processing time.



In response to a query about their services, the spokesperson of LOZICS commented, "We use the best implementation method to provide the desired outcomes quickly to our customers. This is done via fit & gap analysis using process run, a testing process run by sample data, user acceptance, customization, user and management training, and continuous upgrading of technology. Our LOZICS ERP software for transport is well-integrated with third-party systems with the aid of API. This allows users to be able to use a barcode that enables features, generate eWay bill, track vehicle location while tracking docket at the same time among others."



ERP solution has different types of modules that can be used by logistics businesses, including those that are done on a small scale as they grow. These modules are LOZICS CRM & marketing software that help streamline the operations of the marketing team by easy supervision of their activities. The logistics freight & forwarding module is used for vendor bills booking, customer-vendor bill linking job costing and profit, job creation, and much more. Their warehousing management module helps third-party logistics providers maintain inventory while LOZICS payroll software is used for salary definition, employee database, loan and advances, attendance management, and more. Customers can get ERP for logistics industry via LOZICS ERP solutions.



The spokesperson of LOZICS further commented, "We help add extra value to our customer's business. This is done by putting parameters such as business model, costing, human capital, pricing, costing, market area, etc. This method has lots of advantages that our customers can get. It includes: improving their reputation with their clients when they send them system generated notifications, staff efficiency is also improved when they use integrated features like GSTN, eWay, and GPS; and chances of error are reduced as a result of validating eWay bill number, and they will have integrity among their clients and business partners because of the accurate information they provide for them.



Furthermore, LOZICS is a transport company software that is available to be used on the cloud. This online logistics software is modular, and customers choose to select them as per their need and the stage they are in. Transport companies looking for the best logistics software can use LOZICS.



About LOZICS

LOZICS is a software designed for transport companies that want to streamline business processes, control theft through checks and balances, and maximize gain. One of its complete online transport management system solutions is called TMS software. It is a web based logistics software that helps the flow of information from goods booking to delivery; order to cash etc. This helps to make processes organized in a company.



