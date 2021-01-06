LOZICS ERP Is Offering Freight Forwarder Software to Manage Operations

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2021 -- LOZICS is an excellent logistics management software System that makes the job of logistics easier by providing a wide range of benefits to customers, which drives growth, increases profitability, and makes the business free of hassles, and provides stress-free life. ERP System builds on specific business processes that are tried and tested over a while; by using ERP software, these processes are automatically implemented in the organization. The logistics management system uses Google API to capture the location and calculate the distance between two stations. This feature has helped many logistics companies while calculating the cost of transportation. The system can import data from spreadsheets, and integration with a third party ERP system is very much possible in our logistics management software.



"LOZICS fleet management system provides a single platform for digital cards adding, blocking and transferring, with fund transfer facility from a bank account to digital payment wallet and digital wallet to individual cards," said the company spokesperson while explaining about the digital payments integrated with fleet management software. "These transactions take effect in the ERP system with accounting and at the service providers portal. This integration in the Fleet Management system will help logistics companies complete the trip process in a brief span of time with a high accuracy level and cut their operating costs in the longer time span."



Freight forwarders' operations are different from transport operations; hence they need separate operation management software to manage operations. Those looking for the best freight forwarder software can consult BNG InforTech to get Software for Freight Forwarding, also known as Custom House Agent (CHA) software. It is a module in Logistics Software and has complete functionalities with accounting required by a freight forwarding agent.



"Cargo mover companies in India generally transport the goods via multiple modes of transportation, including road, train, ship, and air," commented the company spokesperson. "The Cargo Movers logistics provides needs comprehensive logistics management system to manage the day to day complex and huge volume business operations. However, they may also need to find TMS software for managing logistics operations if they provide transportation services to their customers."



Accounting Software for logistics companies is one of the best, and an integrated module, which offers two-way integration of data among other modules and covers all aspects of any organization's financial and statutory requirements. Here, the word integrated means that the accounting voucher entries are automatically generated from the financial nature of transactions based on predefined voucher posting definition. Theses financial nature of the transaction includes consignment, lorry hire, MRGP, bills, spare parts purchase, sale, etc.



About LOZICS

LOZICS Software for transport company is easy to use and flexible to meet business process requirements. This company has vast experience in implementing its transport ERP software in various logistics verticals. This experience in the logistics industry software has helped 300+ logistics companies to digitize their business operations and get total control of business operations.



