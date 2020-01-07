LPG Cylinder Manufacturing Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2026

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2020 -- LPG Cylinder Manufacturing Market 2020-2024



Introduction/Report Summary:



This report provides in depth study of "LPG Cylinder Manufacturing Market" using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Ready-Mix Concrete Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.



LPG refers to Liquefied Petroleum Gas. LPG Cylinder Manufacturing refers to manufacture of LPG Cylinders as per the prevailing Government norms and regulations. Initially in order to manufacture LPG Cylinder, sheets are put into the machine and blanks are produced out of it. Two halves of blanks are supported with a backing strip and then joined with the help of welding. Other parts in LPG Cylinder manufacturing includes backing strip, foot ring, top ring and other turned components.



LPG Cylinder manufacturing in order to be secure and safe has to undergo several tests and compliance check. Once the structure is prepared, the LPG Cylinder is placed in heat furnace. This is stress relieving normalizing process. In order to check the pressure, the LPG Cylinder will be able to hold, several quality checks, hydraulic and pneumatic tests for pressure, etc. are undertaken. After the pressure tests and quality check, cylinders are cleaned, marked and painted with corrosion resistant paint.



Once the tests are done and paint is applied, LPG Cylinder Manufacturing is done by packaging the gas into the metallic body. The gas is liquid in nature and is under high pressure. It is liquid and turns into gas when the pressure is released. A gas regulator is attached to the gas bottle in order to manage and reduce the pressure of gas. Propane exists in the cylinder both in the form of liquid and vapors. Some space is required to be left while filling the LPG cylinder with liquid, which allows the vapors to settle.



This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the LPG Cylinder Manufacturing.



Key Players



The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Mauria Udyog Limited

Shandong Huanri Group Co. Ltd.

Manchester Tank & Equipment Co.

Dorian LPG Ltd.

Kishore Kela Group

Confidence Petroleum India Ltd.

Aygaz

ECP Industries Limited

Sahamitr Pressure Container PLC.

Hexagon Ragasco

Worthington Industries, and more.



Market Segmentation:



The global LPG Cylinder manufacturing Sector has less barriers of technology and more labor intensive market. The global LPG Cylinder Manufacturing market is segmented into product type and Application. On the basis of product type, the LPG Cylinder manufacturing occurs in different capacity of weight. It is between 4 to 15 kilogram, 16 to 25 Kilogram and 25 to 50 Kilogram. The Industrial Application includes use of LPG Cylinder in Domestic, Industrial and commercial sector. These are further segmented as LPG Steel Cylinder and LPG Composite Cylinder. It is used majorly for Kitchen use and in automotive vehicles.



Regional Analysis:



The major regions where LPG Cylinder Manufacturing market is concentrated includes South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East and Africa. Rapid urbanization and high disposal income have been growth drivers for the global LPG Cylinder Manufacturing Market. As these are leakage free and safe to use, markets in all the major countries are using it for Domestic and Industrial use. The key countries include Germany, Italy, France, UK, Russia, Turkey in Europe; United States, Canada and Mexico in North America; China, Malaysia, Japan, India, Thailand, Philippines, Korea, Indonesia, Australia, Vietnam in Asia Pacific Region; Brazil in South America; GCC Countries, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Nigeria and Egypt in Middle East and Africa.



Market Growth:



LPG Gas manufacturers are opting for cylinder in order to mitigate risk. As LPG is clean burning fuel, it produces lower pollutants than other traditional fuel. The global LPG Cylinder Manufacturing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1 % between the forecast period 2018 to 2026. The global LPG Cylinder Manufacturing market is estimated to reach 4.7 billion USD by 2026.



