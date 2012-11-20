LPG Vehicle Market in Europe 2011-2015: MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the LPG Vehicle market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 10.67 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing gasoline and diesel prices. The LPG Vehicle market in Europe has also been witnessing technological advancements in OEM and conversion LPG vehicles. However, competitive pressure from alternative fuels could pose the biggest challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the LPG Vehicle Market in Europe 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the Europe region; it also covers the LPG Vehicle market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Fiat S.p.A., Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., and Peugeot Citroen S.A.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Renault Nissan, Hyundai Motor Co., and Volkswagen AG.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2014 and at what rate will be the growth rate?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



